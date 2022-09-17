Statistically speaking, no team in baseball has been better with no outs and the bases loaded this year than the Boston Red Sox.
Entering Saturday the Red Sox led all clubs with an eye-popping 1.683 OPS in such situations. They also batted .556 with four doubles and two no-out grand slams, one of which came just last weekend when Rafael Devers put the Red Sox up 4-0 in Baltimore before the Orioles had even recorded an out.
Those watching Saturday's game against the Kansas City Royals, however, no doubt would have found that hard to believe.
The Red Sox squandered a golden opportunity early in the afternoon's 9-0 loss, failing to score after Kiké Hernández, Yu Chang and Connor Wong all reached to lead off the third. At that point the club only trailed 2-0, but despite having the top of the order coming to the plate the Red Sox couldn't manage to even get a fly ball out of the infield.
Tommy Pham popped out, Devers struck out and then J.D. Martinez popped out as well to end the threat.
To add insult to injury, the Red Sox found themselves on the other side of a bases loaded, no out jam in the top of the sixth and watched as Kansas City kept the line moving to score four runs and effectively put the game out of reach.
"We've got a chance to cash in there to get closer in the game and we didn't do it," said Red Sox manager Alex Cora, "and they kept putting good at bats and making contact."
The contrast between the two offensive approaches was stark, as the Royals kept putting the ball in play and giving themselves a chance to make things happen. It also illustrated an issue that has vexed the Red Sox offense all year, which is that the club has struggled to sustain rallies and particularly get runners home in key spots.
Overall the Red Sox rank well below league average by batting .226 with two outs and runners in scoring position, and lately the club has had an especially tough time, going 6 for 35 (.171) with runners in scoring position since last Sunday.
That is among the reasons why the Red Sox now find themselves 70-75 with 17 games to play. The club will look to claw back closer to .500 and salvage a series win against the last place Royals on Sunday at 1:35 p.m.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.