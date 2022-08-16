PITTSBURGH — Last month the Red Sox starting rotation was a mess, and for most of July the club was trying to get by with four rookies holding things together. It went so poorly that the rotation didn't record a win until the last day of the month.
Two weeks into August, the situation has almost completely flipped.
Tuesday night Nick Pivetta completely dominated the Pittsburgh Pirates, pitching seven shutout innings as the Red Sox won 5-3. Pivetta allowed just one hit with six strikeouts, and the only reason the game wound up being close was because Austin Davis loaded the bases in the eighth and John Schreiber got touched for a three-run double once he came on to try and clean up the mess.
Pivetta's outing marked the second straight game a Red Sox starter finished seven scoreless following Michael Wacha's gem on Sunday, and it was also the latest in an encouraging trend for the rotation as a whole, which is suddenly healthy and enjoying its best run of performances since June.
Since last Wednesday Red Sox starters are now 2-1 with a 2.39 ERA in 37.2 innings, and dating back to Saturday they haven't allowed a run in 15 innings. The recent stretch includes strong performances by Kutter Crawford and Nathan Eovaldi (6 innings, 2 runs each), Pivetta in his last start (6 innings, 3 runs) and by rookie Josh Winckowski (5.2 innings, 3 runs), who came within one strike of finishing six shutout innings last Thursday against Baltimore.
Putting aside last Wednesday's loss against Atlanta, when Boston's bullpen got lit up in the later innings of an 8-4 loss, the Red Sox are now 4-1 in their last five games and four games out of the last American League Wild Card spot.
Early on it looked like the Red Sox were on their way to one of their most dominant performances of the season. The club jumped right out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first, with the first six batters of the game reaching base and Alex Verdugo, Christian Arroyo and Eric Hosmer recording RBI singles to keep the conga line moving.
Kiké Hernández, playing in his first big league game since June 7 due to a series of core and hip injuries, drove in Verdugo with a sacrifice fly in his first at bat back, and in the top of the second the Red Sox tacked on another run after Tommy Pham scored on a brutal two-out error in center field, with the fielder flat out dropping an easily catchable fly ball off the bat of Verdugo.
Yet after crushing Pittsburgh starter Mitch Keller, the Red Sox were then bottled up by the Pirates bullpen. Boston didn't record a hit the rest of the game and the lone baserunner, Eric Hosmer on a walk in the sixth, was quickly erased on a double play.
Luckily, thanks to Pivetta and with an assist by Matt Barnes, who recorded his first save since May in the bottom of the ninth, the offense's disappearing act didn't matter.
