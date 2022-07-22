No Red Sox fan alive has ever seen anything like this.
Normally declaring any game the worst loss ever reeks of hyperbole, but not this time. Friday night's 28-5 beatdown at Fenway Park was statistically among the worst losses in franchise history, a shocking and gruesome spectacle that was simultaneously depressing, infuriating and darkly funny to watch.
The numbers speak for themselves.
The 28 runs Boston allowed was the most in a single game in franchise history. The Red Sox have only even allowed 20 or more runs 15 times in the club's 122 seasons.
They also came perilously close to surpassing the record for most runs allowed in modern baseball history, a black mark currently owned by the Baltimore Orioles, who allowed 30 runs in a game to Texas back in 2007.
In terms of margin of defeat, the Red Sox have only lost by more than 23 runs once. That came 99 years ago this month, when the Red Sox lost 27-3 to Cleveland on July 7, 1923. Before Friday that also represented the most runs allowed in a game in club history.
Worst of all for Boston? This is just the latest in a string of ugly duds. Over their last three games the Red Sox have allowed 55 runs, which is the second most runs allowed over a three-game span in MLB history.
Who allowed the most? That dubious distinction belongs to the 1950 St. Louis Browns, who allowed 56 runs between June 7-9, including 20-plus runs in back to back games.
How is it even possible to allow 28 runs in a game? It wasn't pretty, that's for sure.
Things went from bad to ugly in the third inning, when Jarren Duran lost a routine fly ball in center field and allowed it to fall in 50 feet behind him. The rookie didn't even bother to chase down the ball, allowing Raimel Tapia to scoot around the bases for an inside-the-park grand slam to make it 10-0.
Somehow it got even worse from there.
After Toronto homered twice in the fourth, things really came unglued in the fifth, when the Blue Jays somehow scored 11 runs after recording two quick outs to start the inning. All told 12 straight Blue Jays batters reached base, a stretch that included a routine infield pop fly that three Red Sox fielders failed to call for and allowed to land right in front of the mound.
That and Duran's miscue weren't even among Boston's two errors, and between those and Toronto's 29 hits, it was pretty much a horror show from start to finish. The only silver lining for Boston was Christian Vázquez's two home runs, along with Jackie Bradley Jr. and Rob Refsnyder's blasts, but those were much too little, much too late.
Simply put, it was a bad night at Fenway Park. And if things don't turn around soon, things could get a whole lot worse.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.