Bucky Bleepin' Dent.
Aaron Bleepin' Boone.
For Red Sox fans of a certain age, the mere mention of those names is enough to elicit a cringe. Bring up David Ortiz to a Yankees fan and you'd probably get a similar reaction.
The scars those players left on their defeated rivals and their fans aren't the kind that heal easily.
It doesn't happen often, but when the Red Sox and Yankees face off in a winner-take-all showdown, it's a big deal. People remember these games, even decades later, and they've often defined the legacies of those who tipped the scales.
That's what's on the line Tuesday night. A once in a generation opportunity to etch your name into rivalry lore forever.
Tuesday's AL Wild Card Game will mark just the fourth winner-take-all showdown in the more than 120-year history of the rivalry. You've no doubt heard of the other three.
In 1978, the Red Sox and Yankees played in a Game 163 tiebreaker to decide the AL East champion. Both teams came in with 99 wins and the Red Sox lost in heartbreaking fashion after the light-hitting Dent, maybe the last person in the series you'd expect to go yard, hit what turned out to be the game-winning home run in the top of the seventh.
Twenty-six years later, Boone made his name by hitting the walk-off, extra-innings, series-clinching home run in Game 7 of the 2003 ALCS. It was a devastating blow for Boston that fortunately was blunted somewhat when the Red Sox answered with a haymaker of their own the following season.
Game 7 of the 2004 ALCS, the rivalry's last winner-take-all game, wasn't a classic in itself but marked one of the momentous occasions in baseball history. The Red Sox became the first (and still only) team in MLB history to overcome an 0-3 series deficit, and an ice-cold Johnny Damon became the unlikely hero after erupting for two home runs, including a grand slam, to bury the Yankees for good. Boston would win its first World Series title in 86 years a week later.
In many ways Tuesday's matchup echoes those past showdowns. Though MLB's playoff format is different now than it was 43 years ago, the Red Sox and Yankees are more or less meeting under identical circumstances as they did in 1978. Two evenly matched teams, who finished with identical records, facing off in a one-game playoff at Fenway Park for the right to advance.
Boone, the hero of the 2003 ALCS, will stand in the visitor's dugout as the Yankees manager, and you can be sure the Red Sox will have a who's who of team legends on hand to help will the team to victory. I'd bet good money Ortiz will be prominently featured.
There are plenty more parallels to be found, especially to 1978. That season, much like this one, was marked by chaos and drama in both clubhouses. The Yankees erased huge mid-season deficits to pass the Red Sox in the standings, and Boston scratched and clawed its way back over the final week to force the one-game showdown.
Now, like then, it's one game for all the marbles.
Buckle up.
