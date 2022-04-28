The Red Sox have taken their fair share of lumps over the first 20 games of the season, and it's safe to say the club has some work to do. With Thursday's 1-0 to the Toronto Blue Jays, Boston now stands at 8-12 on the season and looking up in the standings at all of their main playoff rivals.
If it seems like everything that could go wrong for the Red Sox has, well, you're not far off. The first three weeks have gone just about as poorly as could have been expected, and there is a lot of blame to go around. With the club now set to conclude its 10-game road trip with what should be a much more winnable series in Baltimore, here's a look at where the Red Sox stand and exactly what needs to change for the club to turn its fortunes around.
Falling back of the pack
The Red Sox head to Baltimore fourth in the AL East and 5.5 games behind New York in the standings. Considering that the Red Sox have played 13 of their first 20 games against the other three contenders in the division, you can't say that isn't deserved. Boston has only managed a 4-9 record against their main rivals and have lost every series they've played against an AL East opponent so far, several of which may have gone the other way had Boston not blown some close games late.
The good news is Boston will have plenty of time to regroup before it faces a top divisional rival again. The next time the Red Sox play the Blue Jays, Yankees or Rays won't be until the end of June, when Boston heads back to Toronto for the second of their three series north of the border. The Red Sox won't see the Rays or Yankees again until after the Fourth of July.
Offense sputtering early
The Red Sox lineup, widely expected to be the strength of the team entering the season, has been a major disappointment early on. For much of the season the club has ranked in the bottom half of the league in most major offensive categories, and entering Thursday the Red Sox were tied for third fewest home runs in the big leagues (11) and ranked second to last in walks (42).
The club has also scored five runs or more in only six games all season, thanks in large part to the team only batting .238 with runners in scoring position. Another big problem, the Red Sox still have yet to record a hit with the bases loaded, starting 0 for 6 with a pair of sacrifice flies.
The offensive struggles make a lot more sense when you look at just how many holes the lineup has right now. As recently as Tuesday five of the team's nine regular starters had OPS figures under .600, though Trevor Story and Kiké Hernández have since crept back over that dubious threshold. In a way that's almost encouraging, because Hernández had a terrible start last year too and Story barely had a spring training due to his late arrival at camp. They're going to heat up and when they do the Red Sox offense should start coming back to life too.
Late innings a problem
Overall Boston's pitching has actually performed better than expected. The staff's 3.72 ERA entering Thursday is right around the league average and the Red Sox starting rotation collectively ranks eighth in baseball in terms of wins above average. The problem is that while the bullpen has had its moments, the group hasn't been able to close out big games.
As of now the Red Sox have five blown saves, tied for the most in baseball, and the club has only converted four of nine save opportunities. That includes Opening Day against the Yankees, the 10th inning of Saturday's thriller against the Rays and Tuesday's gut punch of a collapse against the Blue Jays, all of which cost the Red Sox those respective series and are a big reason why the club is currently in fourth place.
That obviously isn't going to cut it, and the problem could become more pronounced if Garrett Whitlock winds up staying in the starting rotation permanently. Matt Barnes getting back to form would go a long way towards solving the problem, but the Red Sox need all the help they can get and finding a legit closer would add a measure of stability and certainty to the late innings.
Starting rotation still in flux
Speaking of Whitlock, at this point it's unclear what the team is going to do with him. Thursday he only made it three innings after allowing an unearned run on four hits and two walks, and Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters after the game that it's too early to say how he'll be used going forward. With Rich Hill scheduled to start Friday in Baltimore, Tanner Houck may now find himself in limbo as well, but it's obvious that at some point Whitlock, Houck or both will settle into the rotation permanently.
Whitlock's full-time ascension would be the first of several potential shakeups to the rotation. Chris Sale will be back at some point in June and James Paxton may have a shot at returning from Tommy John surgery by midseason as well. It'll be interesting to see who winds up being the odd men out, though whoever isn't in the rotation could still be a big help out of the bullpen much like Garrett Richards was down the stretch last year.
Baltimore a welcome sight
A date with the Baltimore Orioles could go a long way towards curing what ails Boston. The Red Sox have admittedly faced a brutal schedule to start the season, facing a series of opponents who are collectively 54-41 on the year. Beating up on a team like the Orioles could help set the club straight ahead of a May schedule that isn't going to get a whole lot easier.
And if they can't beat Baltimore? Well, then we'll know this team really is in trouble.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
