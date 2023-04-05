NORTH ANDOVER — Central Catholic had already made its noise with a season-opening win over Westford Academy.
Tuesday night, it was North Andover’s turn.
Goalie Matthew Roy backboned the Scarlet Knights with 10 big saves and North Andover dominated Central Catholic from the start, rolling to an 18-8 win.
“Matt is unbelievable, he is an excellent goalie,” said North Andover head coach Steve Zella. “He is one of the best in the conference, he’s got veteran leadership, and he has some sort of swagger. His leadership is what we need all season long.”
Matthew’s twin brother and fellow captain, Patrick, started the game with a snipe to give his Knights a 1-0 lead in the first minute of the game. North Andover did not trail the entire 36 minutes of game time.
Patrick finished with eight points on the night, scoring three goals and adding five assists.
A major story from this one was Scarlet Knights freshman Tommy Farrell, a starter on a team in which 8 of 10 starters are seniors.
In his first ever high school game, Farrell was exceptional, scoring five goals with three assists.
“Tommy is a special player, we are lucky to have him after losing guys like Charlie Dean and Jack Ferullo last year, two all-conference players,” said Zella. “I told Tommy I needed 50 points out of him this year, and after this game he’s on pace for way more than any of us could have imagined. It truly is a gift to have someone like him out there for us, as only a freshman.”
For Farrell, everything is coming full circle.
“This is a great feeling, I dreamed of things like this happening in a Scarlet Knights uniform throughout my childhood, and to have this happen in my first ever game is surreal,” said Farrell, a 15-year old just one year removed from middle school. “My teammates played great, defensively our guys were in it, and Matt was great in goal tonight. It took an all-around team effort, and the results were awesome to see.”.
North Andover takes on Haverhill next on Thursday evening, while Central Catholic faces Dracut next, also on Thursday evening.
North Andover 18, Central Catholic 8
NA: 6-5-4-3 – 18
CC: 1-2-2-3 – 8
Goals: NA – Tommy Farrell 5, Jake Lins 4, Patrick Roy 3, Trey Kean 3, Collin Willoe 3; CC – Easton Morse 2, Ethan Mitchell 2, Ryan Tighe 1, Luke Faletra 1, Sean Gray 1, Mikey Ryan 1
Assists: NA – Patrick Roy 5, Tommy Farrell 3, Trey Kean 3, Tyler Fay 2, Collin Willoe 2, Jake Lins 2, Ean LaRochelle 1; CC – Mikey Ryan 3, Dom Castellano 2, Ryan Tighe 2, Ethan Mitchell 1
Saves: NA – Matthew Roy 10; CC- Jake Lydon 9
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.