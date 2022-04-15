IRENE LIONETTA
AGE: 50
RESIDENCE: North Andover
HOMETOWN: Kansas City, Mo.
OCCUPATION: Sr. Manager Global Support Operations
How did you get into running in the first place?:
To get away from too many years of music lessons! I 'tried' running Cross County in high school and have been hooked on running ever since
What are you goals for running?
My goal is to enjoy every mile. I love the marathon distance and hope to keep running for years to come.
What has training been like?
Training is always challenging. The toughest part is getting out there and clocking the miles when you're tired, stressed, or cold. My motivation comes from knowing other runners in this community. They really inspire me to keep running.
Tell us about the charity and your connection:
I'm running again this year for Spaulding Rehab. in memory of my Dad, Paul Park. My father passed away in 2018 after complications from a hemmorhagic stroke. I've had the honor or knowing members of he Spaulding organization for years now and am always grateful for the opportunity to support the remarkable work they do.
How can people donate?:
https://www.givengain.com/ap/irene-lionetta-raising-funds-for-spaulding-rehabilitation-network/
Thank you for your support!
