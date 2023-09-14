ANDOVER – Held in check through most of last week’s opening night loss to Wakefield, Greater Lawrence Tech has a whole lot of explosiveness bottled up inside.
The host Reggies took that frustration out on Hamilton-Wenham on Thursday night, and they did it early and often in a 49-18 win at Gleason Field.
“We thought we hung in there well with Wakefield and could have won that game,” said Reggies coach Tony Sarkis. “They rallied around each other this week, and the seniors led the way to them bouncing back. The encouraging thing offensively is that a lot of guys stepped up. (Quarterback Isiah Suero) didn’t really make plays against Wakefield. This time he made a couple really big throws, and we had enough run and passing.”
Suero powered a 36-6 first-half eruption, hitting on 6 of 7 passes for 144 yards and a pair of TDs while adding three runs for 22 yards and a third score.
He was hardly alone.
“Today, we put everything together. We became a family. We became one,” said Suero. “It felt great. I’m happy for our team and happy to get this ‘W.’ I’m very confident in my teammates.”
Andy Rodriguez set the tone for the night, ripping off the opening kickoff to the Generals 40, setting up a Gustavo Varela TD to open the night.
Hamilton-Wenham quickly answered when Henry Stinson hit Caden McCollom on a 7-yard score, but A-Rod and the Reggies were barely getting into gear.
Rodriguez took the ensuing kick 83 yards to paydirt, and Suero connected with Dylan Smith for 55 and a score to make it 21-6.
Aiden Furnero then stepped into the fray, imposing his will defensively, first with a sack and then with an interception he returned all the way to the Hamilton-Wenham 20.
Varela took care of business in one run up the gut for his second TD, and Suero would later sneak one in, making it 36-6 at the intermission.
“Andy is a great track guy with blazing speed, so we’re happy to have him out there,” said Sarkis. “We know we have Gustavo, and he’s got speed. We’ve got Andy back, and he’s got speed. Darien Calderon is a fullback with speed, and we have a quarterback who can run. We should put up points.”
For the night, the sophomore Varela carried 14 times for 134 yards, while Suero ran five times for 48 yards, completing 6 of 8 pass attempts for 144 yards. His top target was senior Jordan Urena with 3 grabs for 79 yards.
The Reggies will stay home again next week as Salem comes to town on Friday night.
