The Red Sox don’t have much left to play for at this point. The club’s playoff hopes are all but dead and the organization has already shifted its focus to 2023.
Yet even if the club’s fate is already sealed, the Red Sox can still make a mess of things for their rivals over the final two weeks.
Boston has five series remaining before the end of the season, and four come against divisional rivals who are still jockeying for position in the playoff race. That gives the Red Sox ample opportunity to play spoiler, so going into the home stretch here’s what the club has a chance to do against each of its remaining opponents.
at Cincinnati Reds, Sept. 20-21: Competitively speaking, there isn’t much here. Both Boston and Cincinnati are well out of the running and at this point the Reds are just trying to stay ahead of Pittsburgh to avoid finishing in last place.
But historically speaking this is a pretty unique matchup. The Red Sox and Reds have only ever played 24 games in their century-plus histories, and this week will mark just the fourth series the Red Sox have played at Cincinnati’s Great American Ballpark. The last visit to Cincinnati came in 2017, and before interleague play began the clubs’ only other meeting came in the 1975 World Series.
Red Sox fans who are interested in visiting every ballpark may want to take advantage of this opportunity, though with baseball’s new balanced schedule the club should return to Cincinnati in 2024.
at New York Yankees, Sept. 22-25: After enduring a horrible slump stretching all the way back to before the All-Star break, the Yankees appeared to have righted the ship and re-established their grip on the AL East. Coming into the weekend New York had won eight of 10 games, but now the Yankees appear to be slipping again after losing this weekend’s series with the Milwaukee Brewers. They’re now once again at risk of being caught by one of their division rivals.
There isn’t much more the Red Sox can accomplish this season, but winning this pivotal four-game series in the Bronx would be massive. A sweep might open the door for Toronto or Tampa Bay to catch the Yankees, and a series win would at least force New York to sweat out the final two weeks and face the possibility of both a historic divisional collapse and a three-game Wild Card series on the road.
vs. Baltimore Orioles, Sept. 26-29: Baltimore has been one of baseball’s best stories this season, and they’ve also been a tremendous thorn in the Red Sox side. While the Orioles playoff hopes are now down below 1%, the Red Sox can effectively finish them off for good with a series win.
In addition to ending any hopes of a miraculous run to the Wild Card, a win would also allow the Red Sox to salvage the season series over Baltimore, a minor consolation prize in what has otherwise been a disastrous season within the AL East. It might even open the door for the Red Sox to catch the Orioles in the standings and avoid finishing last, which is probably the best outcome the Red Sox can hope for at this point outside of spoiling things for other clubs.
at Toronto Blue Jays, Sept. 30-Oct. 2: The Blue Jays have clobbered the Red Sox all season, and what was once expected to be a pivotal late-season showdown with possible vaccine-related complications has pretty much lost all its juice.
It’s hard to say where exactly things will stand for the Blue Jays heading into the final week, but if they are within three games of the Yankees this would be a great opportunity for the Red Sox to exact at least some measure of revenge. Beating the Blue Jays on the road could end the club’s hopes of stealing the AL East crown, or at the very least it might bump Toronto out of the top AL Wild Card spot, forcing the Blue Jays to open the playoffs on the road.
vs. Tampa Bay Rays, Oct. 3-5: No matter how disappointing a season this has been, the Red Sox will at least have a chance to finish things on a high note at home.
Maybe they’ll have a chance to finish above .500? Maybe they could still jump the Orioles and finish fourth? Maybe Tampa Bay will be vulnerable to a crushing end-of-season defeat costing them an AL East title or home field advantage in the Wild Card round? Maybe Xander Bogaerts will have a chance to clinch the batting title in what could be his final game as a member of the Red Sox?
We won’t know what might be possible until October arrives, but even in a lost year like this the Red Sox still have plenty to play for.
