ZINTER HOLDING CAMP IN ANN ARBOR
The new system works, and good for North Andover’s Zak Zinter, who is attempting to make it work for him.
The University of Michigan junior offensive lineman will host a one-day Zak Zinter Youth Football Camp on June 18 on the campus in Ann Arbor for grade schoolers.
Why is this special? Because it couldn’t have happened legally under the archaic NCAA restrictions up until a couple years ago.
Now, college athletes are allowed to make money off their name, image and likeness, and Zinter is taking on an entrepreneurial excursion here.
Good for the NCAA and more importantly good for Zinter, the Joe Moore Award winner.
If you’re going to be in Michigan in June, tickets for the three-hour camp are $59 general admission and $95 for the admission and private “Snack with Zak” meet-and-greet.
Honestly, I hope every athlete that wants to has the chance to profit off their skills like Zinter is doing here. He’s giving back, working with youngsters, and he is allowed to make an honest buck because of it.
UNH CLUB BASEBALL GOING STRONG
It remains one of life’s great mysteries, why the University of New Hampshire does not have a varsity baseball program. It was wiped away in 1997, seemingly for good, due to budget issues or Title IX constraints, depending on who you talk to.
There is no varsity softball there, either.
But one tradition that morphed out of the decision was the establishment of a club baseball program, and that remains strong 25 years later.
The UNH club baseballers finished up 14-6, good for 19th in the NCBA Division 2 rankings and were fueled by a strong local influence.
Senior Andrew Shumski of Salem, one of the club’s top hitters, finished the season with a .463 average and a 1.132 OPS. The first baseman led the team with 19 RBIs.
Jake Emerson, a sophomore second baseman from Salem, also hit .463 with an OPS of 1.053.
Windham’s Tommy Costa, a member of The Eagle-Tribune’s All-21st Century Team, finished up strong with the Wildcats. The senior shortstop hit .324. Tommy Langlois, a sophomore catcher from Windham, batted .353 for the spring.
And Cam Walsh, a utility player out of Pinkerton Academy, did a little bit of everything for the club. The senior posted a .395 on-base percentage with eight runs scored and eight RBIs in only 34 at-bats.
JUNIOR GOLF CLINICS AT ATKINSON CC
Spots are filling up fast but there is still time to register for the junior golf clinics coming up this summer at Atkinson County Club and its Willowcreek Golf Academy.
The clinics focusing on short game and the full swing will be conducted by Kevin Fay for young players in two groups, ages 6-10 and 11-14.
The schedule for ages 6-10 is either Mondays (June 13-July 25) from 4-5 p.m. and Fridays (June 17-July 29) from 5-6 p.m. For ages 11-14 it’s Mondays (June 13-July 25) from 5-6 p.m. and Fridays (June 17-July 29) from 4-5 p.m.
The clinics run for six weeks and cost $199 with no clinics scheduled the week of July 4.
For more information, email kfay@atkinsoncc.com.
ECBL 'SAUL STAR'
Haverhill's Saul Phiri was recently named an All-Star in the East Coast Basketball League.
Competing for the Hartford Shockers, Phiri, the 6-foot-4 wing player, averaged 22.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists a game.
An Eagle-Tribune All-Star at Haverhill High, Phiri is a 2020 grad of Lasalle University.
