Revival of Brown
In case you’re wondering, the University of Oregon quarterback, Anthony Brown, is the same guy who played three years at Boston College. With his dual threat ability, Brown has led the Ducks to a 3-0 record that included the huge 35-28 upset of Ohio State. Against Ohio State, Brown rushed for 65 yards on 10 carries and passed for 236 yards and two touchdowns.
Oops. bad information
Despite my report last week, the result of bad information from a Boston newspaper, Eagle-Tribune MVP Malia Amuan is indeed swimming for North Andover this fall. A University of Michigan recruit, she opened the season with a big performance against Central Catholic.
Night Owls honored
Kingston Night Owls Andrew Thibault and Tyler McDonald of Haverhill were selected by the opposing coaches to the 2021 All-North Shore Baseball League team. Both of their contributions helped the Night Owls win their fifth consecutive NSBL Championship and seventh championship in the past eight years. Thibault batted .388, had an on-base percentage of .506 and scored 21 runs while McDonald was 4-0 on the mound with a 0.43 ERA.
Pepin out fast
Timberlane grad Jack Pepin wasted no time making an impact on the SNHU golf team. At the team’s first meet, the Franklin Pierce Invitational, he shot a two-round total of 144 to help SNHU to a tie for first place with Post. He was the team’s second scorer and finished fifth overall. Former Pinkerton golfer Nick Tufts was SNHU’s No. 3 golfer.
Costa honored
Endicott freshman Colin Costa, a Pentucket grad from West Newbury, was named the Commonwealth Coast Conference (CCC) Runner and Rookie of the Week last week. At the Endicott Invitational, Costa crossed the finish line first in 26:41 (8k) to best the field of 50 runners. Costa’s victory also contributed to the Gulls earning top honors in the team competition as well. The previous week, he finished first at “The Battle of the North Shore.”
‘Picking’ Wildcats
The Whittier secondary had quite the performance in last week’s 28-7 victory at Malden, picking off four passes. Chase Bowen led the way with two picks, including one in the end zone that saved a touchdown and now has three interceptions in two games. Nick Almaanzar and Tom Galvin had the other picks.
Bad news on Jurkovec
In case you missed it, Boston College’s record-setting junior quarterback Phil Jurkovec could potentially miss the remainder of the year with a hand injury he suffered in the Eagles’ 45-28 victory at UMass. Jurkovec’s 2,558 yards over his first 10 starts were the most by any BC quarterback in school history. He was the first player in BC history to total four 300-yard passing games in his first five career starts at quarterback.
Commented
