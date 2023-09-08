A PAIR OF KNOCKOUTS
Take care of business.
That was the plan on Saturday night in Maine for a pair of local pro boxers. Consider that mission accomplished.
Haverhill’s Nicolas Tejada moved to 6-0 as a pro with a first-round TKO over debuting Tymar Miles. He now has four knockout wins.
Tejada, who fights out Ray Hebert’s Haverhill Downtown Boxing Club for Boston Pro Boxing promotions, is looking to stay active through the fall and into next year.
North Andover’s Austin Keller, also picked up a win on the card in Portland on Saturday.
Making his pro debut, Keller took out Paul Martin Walters at 1:54 of the first round.
He fights out of the same club.
SENIORS ON COURSE
The senior circuit took center stage on the golf course this week and both Massachusetts and New Hampshire hosted their Senior Amateur championships.
Scott Copeland, who plays out of Old Sandwich Golf Club, won the Massachusetts title at Hopkinton Country Club.
Far Corner’s Mike McKenna tied for 16th. Andover Country Club’s Steve Foley tied for 22nd overall, and Indian Ridge Country Club’s Colin Ahern tied for 30th.
Chelmsford’s Keith Stone, who plays out of Pease Golf Club, won the New Hampshire Senior Amateur at Canterbury Woods.
Tom Swarbrick tied for 28th and Pete Desjardins tied for 33rd. Both play out of Atkinson Country Club.
Windham Country Club’s Ken Kalil tied for 39th place.
GREAT FIT FOR PELHAM’S JAMES
Pelham High Athletic Director Todd Kress announced recently on “X,” the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that senior hoop standout Zach James has committed to play at St. Joseph’s in Maine.
The Eagle-Tribune All-Star erupted in the state playoffs a year ago, averaging 28 points a night in the postseason, leading the Pythons to the Division II state title as a junior.
SCHEDULE CHANGE
Whittier Tech football fans should know that Friday night’s home football opener at the “House the Bradley Built” has had a time change.
Friday night, now at 7 p.m., the Wildcats will host Roxbury Charter. The game was slated originally for 5 p.m., but was changed due to the heat.
BILL JAMES FUNDRAISERS
At last check on Thursday, the “GoFundMe” page for injured coach Bill James of Salem, N.H., had reached over $90,000.
There are a couple fundraisers slated still, if you are interested in helping out.
Friday night (tonight), the band Down By Ten is doing a show at the Rae Rocks Bar and Grill on Pelham Street in Methuen.
The show starts at 8 p.m. and all tips collected at the even will go to the fund.
Another one will be held, Friday, Sept. 15, at Par 28 Indoor Golf in Salem, N.H.
