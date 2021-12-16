Mike Yastrzemski a dad
Will the next great Yastrzemski be a softball sensation? Maybe. Andover’s Mike Yastrzemski’s wife Paige gave birth to their first child on Dec. 3, 2021, a baby girl — Quinley Mae Yastrzemski — in Nashville, Tenn.
Quinley measured in at 9 pounds, 1 ounce and 21 inches long.
Mother and baby are reportedly doing very well.
Big congrats to the family, including the Wessons of Andover, grandmother Ann Marie Yastrzemski, and a great grandfather in Boxford, “Captain” Carl Yastrzemski.
MLB poll: Shorter season
We will be running a story on a poll conducted by Seton Hall University on several issues related to Major League Baseball, polling avid fans, sports fans and non-fans. It has some interesting results, including one where most fans appear to want shorter regular season and extended postseason, at least when it comes to the one-game Wild Card playoff.
Local SJP captains
The two basketball captains at St. John’s Prep both have ties to the area. Kyle Webster is a life-long North Andover resident, having attended St. John’s Prep since sixth grade. He is a three-sport star in football, basketball and baseball. As for the other captain, Jack Perry, he comes from the Perry lineage of Andover. His dad, Tim, was a basketball and football star at Andover High and later was a quarterback at Harvard University. The Perrys currently reside in Newbury.
In the SJP opener win, 57-53, over Lawrence High on Tuesday night, Webster pulled in 17 rebounds while scoring 11 points. Perry added six points.
Merrimack’s Carter honored
The accolades continued to roll in for Merrimack College football’s Jacari Carter Tuesday. The redshirt freshman wide receiver was named to the HERO Sports FCS Freshman All-American team.
Carter, a Sayreville, N.J., native, was one of just six freshmen from all over the country named to the list after he had a dominant year for the Warriors. He has also been named to the All-New England and First Team All-NEC teams after he had 89 receptions for 713 yards and eight touchdowns to electrify the Merrimack offense. He also had 257 punt return yards on just 17 attempts that included a 76-yard return for a touchdown Nov. 6 at Wagner.
Daccord’s solid startNorth Andover’s Joey Daccord has had a rock-solid start to his season on the Charlotte Checkers of the AHL. The 25-year-old goalie, property of the Seattle Kraken, has 4-4-1 record and 2.20 goals against average. Over the nine games he has not allowed more than three goals in any outing. Pretty impressive.
