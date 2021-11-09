ANDOVER CHAMPS
Sophomore forward Kyle Graber (3 assists, 5 starts) and freshman defender Myles Robinson are playing for the 12-6-1 St. Lawrence soccer team, which won the Liberty League title and is headed to the Division 3 NCAAs. Both are from Andover.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY
Happy birthday wishes go out to Methuen’s Tierney triplets John, Kaitlyn and Mackenzie (18 today), Methuen swimmer Callie DeLano (17 today), North Andover field hockey’s Aisling Callahan (today) and Andover gymnast Gabby Bresnick (Tuesday).
BLOCK PARTY
Sophomore middle blocker Lauren McCloskey from Salem High is averaging 1.02 kills, 0.80 blocks (team high) and 1.5 points per set. She has helped lead Stonehill volleyball to a 20-7 record.
RACE IS BACK
After a year off, the Slater Anderson Memorial Haverhill alumni cross country race will be Wednesday, Nov. 24 at Winnekenni Park at 1 p.m. For information, contact Haverhill High coach Mike Maguire at 978-387-7953.
LINEMAN TD
Last week vs. Portsmouth Abbey, Pingree’s 6-3, 267-pound senior lineman Joelin Pimentel of Lawrence had a 50-yard pick-6. The big man showed some soft hands and good speed.
LeMIRE UPDATE
Central Catholic Hall of Fame track sprinter Jonathan Lemire has left AP and is hosting “Way Too Early” on MSNBC and will also continue on the “Morning Joe” show. He’s also been hired as Politico’s White House bureau chief.
GOLF LEGEND
Local golf legend Paul Moran Jr., 83, died Nov. 2 in Greenville, Georgia. The Haverhill Hall of Famer played on the PGA and Senior PGA tours.
GIFTED QB
Lawrence and Central Catholic have faced Springfield Central junior QB William Watson and he’s a good one. He has offers from Michigan, Oregon, Tennessee and BC.
IN THE MONEY
Add to the All-Name Team St. Lawrence University soccer player Max Mogul.
You can reach Mike Muldoon by email at mmuldoon@eagletribune.com or @mullyET on Twitter.
