COLLEGE DECISION
Andover High scholar-athlete Jodi Parrott will be continuing her track career at Dartmouth College. She's at or near the top on the area's all-time list in the long jump (area-record 20-3), triple jump (38-10.5), hurdles (14.80) and 100 meters (12.73).
HAPPY BIRTHDAY
Happy birthday wishes go out to Central soccer's Adrianna Marinello (18 Thursday), Methuen hockey coach Bill Blackwell (Friday), his son Worcester State catcher Brett Blackwell (22 Saturday), and Methuen twins Jonnie (swimming) and Emily Charest (cross country), who turn 17 Tuesday.
SUPER SCHOLAR
Central Catholic senior soccer player Grace Lydon of Rowley was named the MIAA Scholar-Athlete of the Month. The UMass Lowell lacrosse recruit will earn 12 varsity letters (also indoor track) and has been in National Honor Society since her sophomore year.
BERROA TRAGEDY
The Julio Berroa story is beyond heartbreaking. The Lawrence High star placed third in All-States in track in 2015 (21-8.5 long jump) and was a soccer co-captain. A suicidal driver plowed into his car in 2016 and Berroa was left with extensive long-term injuries, including a brain injury. The driver has been held without bail but may be sentenced soon.
DOUBLE-DOUBLE
After a huge week averaging 19.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 2.5 blocks, Colin Bradanese was named NEWMAC Player of the Week. The 6-5 Babson senior forward starred at Central Catholic.
FAST FREDDY
Methuen High star Freddy Coleman will be continuing the school's impressive pipeline to the UMass Lowell track/cross country program. He recently won the Frank Mooney 5K Invitational in 15:42.7 and will be running at All-States Saturday at Wrentham.
CAPTAIN CORI
Junior Cori Rizzo was named a captain-elect for Western New England softball. The former Methuen High star was named first-team All-CCC in the spring when she batted .375.
FOOTBALL RECRUITS
The 33rd annual Eastern Mass., Southern N.H. College Football Recruiting Night is Dec. 7 from 7-9 p.m. at Tewksbury Country Club. For more information e-mail rdrouin@tewksbury.k12.ma.us.
VIRTUE SIGNAL
Add to the All-Name Team Columbia University distance runner Emily Virtue.
