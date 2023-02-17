Archambault stars in classroom again
St. Anselm senior Joanna Archambault, of Andover, did it again. She became the field hockey program’s eighth four-time selection to the National Academic team.
Archambault, a nursing major, was recently named to the NE10 Academic All-Conference team in honor of her strong academic and athletics performance in 2022. She helped the Saint Anselm defense to the nation’s fourth-finest goals-against average (0.77) and the country’s eighth-best winning percentage (0.737) in 2022.
Illegal bet on MerrimackAt Mass. Gaming Commission public hearing recently three retail sportsbooks had taken illegal wagers on college sports since the Jan. 31, 2023 launch.
State law prohibits collegiate sports betting on any in-state teams, unless the teams are involved in a tournament with four or more teams.
One of those had local ties, as in Merrimack College men’s hoops. Plainridge Park Casino (Barstool Sports) took a wagering on the Merrimack-LIU game on Feb. 2 in North Andover. Thirty-three bets were made, totaling $6,848, the casino reports. Bettors choosing Merrimack, which defeated LIU 75-59, won $4,720.
As of today, there has not been a penalty or fine.
Top recruit commits to Merrimack
Merrimack received a commitment from 2004-born forward Dakota Macintosh. The Winnipeg native is playing for the Alberni Valley Bulldogs in the BCHL where he has 29 points (16g, 13a) in 23 games this season.
Originally from Winnipeg, Macintosh has also spent time in the USHL with the Fargo Force and he played last season for the Fairbanks Ice Dogs in the NAHL where he had 26 points (14g, 12a) in 36 games.
Macintosh was originally committed to Maine.
Nassar undecided on college plans
North Andover’s Shelby Nassar, a star on the Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover (HPNA) co-op team is still apparently undecided on her collegiate plans.
Several schools have inquired about the skating speedster, who is also a star on the field hockey squad.
“She is one of the fastest players in the state,” said HPNA coach Gary Kane.
Nassar is considering all options, including possibly attending a bigger D1 school and playing on the club level.
Commit list: Central’s Guillet to Merrimack
Central Catholic senior Olivia Gullet has committed to run cross country and distance on track for Merrimack College in the fall.
Revs not so popularNew research has revealed that L.A. Galaxy is MLS’s most popular team. and your local team, the New England Revolution, not in the Top 10 in that category.
The study by sporting experts at sports-betting-ny.com analyzed how many followers each franchise has on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok. Alongside this the average fan attendance throughout 2022 was also gathered.
The study shows the L.A. Galaxy, a five-time MLS Cup winner have a combined social following of 5,437,100 million followers. The most successful franchise in MLS history, the club is valued at $865 million, the franchise has their own soccer-specific stadium, with a capacity of 27,000, their average attendance in 2022 was 22,852.
Placing second on the list is New York City F.C. Third is the newest addition to MLS, Inter Miami C.F., founded only in 2018, partially owned by former MLS player David Beckham.
