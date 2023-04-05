LACHANCE SETS RECORD
Andover’s Shane Lachance set the record for most career power play goals as a member of the United State Hockey League’s Youngstown Phantoms when he potted his 22nd career USHL goal on the man advantage last week.
The former Andover High standout’s record is especially impressive considering 29 former Phantoms have played in the National Hockey League.
In 111 games over two seasons with Youngstown, Lachance has scored 43 goals and added 30 assists. He is a plus-12 this winter, where he has scored 32 goals. The New York Islanders draft pick and Boston University commit is the son of former NHL player Scott Lachance, brother of college hockey standout Jake Lachance and the grandson of legendary Boston University coach Jack Parker.
WISE TO BLACKHAWKS?
No word yet when former Central Catholic star Jake Wise will kick off his professional hockey career after his final season at Ohio State came to an end. Wise was picked by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2018 NHL Draft, and can either sign there or elect to become a free agent after the season because he completed his college career.
HOME TOWN FIX
Two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star goalie Julianna Taylor of the Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover co-op hockey team is actually a sophomore at North Andover High. Her hometown/high school were listed incorrectly in our All-Star girls hockey team on Monday.
Taylor had a dazzling second varsity season, delivering a 1.45 goals-against average and .950 save percentage.
BCA’S TENG TO MICHIGAN STATE
Bradford Christian Academy (of Lawrence) star Kur Teng has committed to play his college basketball at perennial power Michigan State, he announced this week.
Teng, who grew up in Manchester, N.H., is the No. 37-ranked player in the country, the No. 8 shooting guard, the No. 1 player from Massachusetts/New Hampshire and a four-star recruit by 24/7sports.com. He is the first player from New Hampshire or Massachusetts recruited to Michigan State in Tom Izzo’s 27-year tenure as head coach.
In a short time, Bradford Christian has grown into a hoop power on the national level.
In just the last two years under coach Vin Pastore, Sentinels earning scholarships include Danville’s Isaac Bonilla (UMaine), Jordan Clayton (Northwestern), AJ Lesburt (Brown), Sam Kodi (Southern New Hampshire) and Cristian Rios (Post University).
CAPTAINS CORNER
With the spring sports already well underway, we at The Eagle-Tribune still want to honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches — or parents or the athletes themselves — who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to dwillis@eagletribune.com. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
