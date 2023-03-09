PERRY TO TEXANS
NFL quarterback E.J. Perry IV of Andover has signed with the Houston Texans, the team officially announced on Thursday.
Perry spent the 2022 regular season as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad, helping them upset the LA Chargers in the Wild Card round, then throw a scare into the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. He started one game for the Jags in the preseason.
The former Andover High and Brown University record-setter is the second member of his family to be employed by Houston. His uncle, John Perry, was the receivers and tight ends coach for the Texans under then-head coach and now-Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien.
HOCKEY SENIOR STARS
The Massachusetts High School Hockey Coaches Association (MHSHCA) has announced the rosters for its 2023 Senior All-Star Hockey Game, and five local athletes were selected.
The North girls squad will feature a heavy local feel. Andover best friends Rose MacLean (16 goals) and Eliza O’Sullivan, who have led the Golden Warriors to the Division 2 semifinals, were chosen to the team. Also selected were the dynamic Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover (HPNA) duo of Kaitlyn Bush (16 goals, 13 assists) and Shelby Nassar (9 goals, 19 assists). HPNA advanced to the Division 1 Round of 16.
The lone local boy selected to the game was Andover High defenseman Tyler Lareau, who will play for the North boys squad.
RIVALS AND FRIENDS
When Rose MacLean scoredher overtime goal to give the Andover girls hockey team a dramatic victory over Sandwich in the Division 1 quarterfinals on Wednesday, perhaps no one was cheering louder in the spectator area than Methuen/Tewksbury coach Sarah (Oteri) Doucette.
Doucette is a former Andover High hockey star (class of 2010), and a former teammate of fellow ex-Golden Warriors multi-sport standout and current Andover head hockey coach Meg Keefe (AHS class of 2013). Keefe and Doucette faced off twice during the 2022-23 regular season, with Andover taking both wins.
CAPTAINS CORNER
With the winter sports season at its end, we at The Eagle-Tribune still want to honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches — or parents or the athletes themselves — who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to dwillis@eagletribune.com. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
