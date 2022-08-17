PERRY HEADING TO PREP POWER
Interesting news out of Andover this week as Will Perry, the three-sport standout at Malden Catholic, announced that he is re-classifying and transferring to St. Thomas More School in Oakdale. Conn. He will be a member of their Class of 2024.
Perry, the younger brother of current Jacksonville Jaguar EJ Perry IV, has already attracted serious Ivy League attention in football and owns an offer from Columbia University.
A lefty pitcher in baseball and basketball player, he is a strong-armed quarterback in the fall.
Apparently, the folks at St. Thomas are pretty stoked about Perry’s impending arrival. His new coach at St. Thomas, Ernest Anderson, noted on Twitter: “Excited to welcome this high academic ’24 QB to the family! … 6-2, 200 pound gunslinger with tremendous athleticism!”
St. Thomas plays a monster 12-game football schedule that includes dates with JV teams from colleges like Salve Regina, Nichols, New Haven, WNEC and Endicott, which is the closest venue to catch Perry in action on October 14.
St. Thomas plays both Army Prep and Navy Prep and will also hit the road to Florida on October 7 to face IMG Academy – a program that is on everyone’s top-10 list nationally.
SOULIOTIS DUO WINS FOURTH MGA TITLE
Mark and Michael Souliotis of Haverhill Country Club had to work overtime, but it was worth the extra effort in the Massachusetts Father-Son Championships this week at Crestwood Country Club.
It was the fourth time the Souliotis team has claimed the title, which is contested under a modified Scotch format.
Tying for the Senior Division lead at 66, they were forced into a playoff, in which they prevailed to become the third father-son team in history to claim this event four times.
“We play this format quite often, and I think the secret is to play to your strengths and hopefully that is how it ends up playing out,” Mark told the MGA. “Michael’s strength is the tee ball and his putting, whereas mine is my iron game. If he gets off the tee well, and I can put him close we have a good chance to put up a good score. You always need some luck and the putts to fall.”
Haverhill CC’s George and Dan Koerner tied for sixth at 71, while Jim and Bill Drohen of Bradford CC were next at 72.
North Andover Country Club’s Chris and Cooper Mohr were the top area finishers in the junior division, taking seventh at 71.
CHECKING IN ON A RANGER
It’s been a busy summer of baseball for Methuen High pitcher Matt Pappalardo. And the big right-hander has simply embraced it.
“One more tournament this weekend, and then I shut it down,” said Pappalardo. “Basically, it’s been baseball and tournaments five days a week all summer. And I’m not going to complain.”
Along the way, Pappalardo managed college visits to Southern New Hampshire, Merrimack, Saint Anselm and Endicott, as he plots out his academic and baseball futures, too.
The Ranger golf captain also got on the course a bit to work on his game as he prepares for the rigors of the rugged MVC competition on the links.
MGA WOMENS AMATEUR
A pair of players with area ties reached the match-play portion of competition in the Mass. Womens Amateur Championship, being held this week at The Orchards in South Hadley.
Andover Country Club’s Stacey Freda and Isabel Brozena of Indian Ridge Country Club each advanced to the Round of 32.
Freda, after an opening round of 90, came up huge on Day 2, carding a 78 and playing her final five holes at even par while she was right on the cutline.
Brozena, top player in the Cape Ann League last fall at North Reading High, finished ninth in stroke play with a two-day total of 82-75 – 157 (+13).
Each lost their match on Wednesday morning to be eliminated.
