David Tucker honored
Former Andover High football star David Tucker, who passed away on Aug. 14 from complications to ALS, was honored by friends and family in Ross, Calif. on Sept. 23 with a memorial.
Tucker moved to the San Francisco area after spending a few years in Peace Corps, and was noted by his friends in Andover as a special humanitarian for his work and caring for those less fortunate.
The event held at Marin Art & Garden Center to celebrate his life, which included music and messages from several people, including Andover police officer Peter Reming, among Tucker’s best friends.
Tippett high on CocoRays
When Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Tippett visits a school to extend the Patriots Coach of the Week Award he almost always finds a local restaurant to get the flavor of the area.
Tippett and his assistant Kelsey Bliss stopped for tacos at CocoRays at the corner of Rte. 114 and Parker Street.
“We always try to find a good restaurant and I asked Kelsey where she wanted to eat,” said Tippett. “She wanted tacos. I had three of them, steak and fish. They were awesome. I highly recommend their tacos.”
Antonelli’s new gig
One of the North Shore’s top baseball minds, Matt Antonelli, will be taking over as head coach of the Bishop Fenwick High baseball program.
Antonelli, a former first round pick by the San Diego Padres out of Wake Forest University, via St. John’s Prep, will take over the perennially successful program.
Antonelli started Antonelli Baseball, a private organization with AAU teams, eight years ago. He was also an assistant coach at St. John’s Prep for six years. He also was an assistant at Holy Cross for two years.
He is nationally-acclaimed for his Instagram videos on hitting instruction.
Johnson-North Andover
Athletic HOF Induction
The Johnson-North Andover High School Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Saturday, Oct. 30th at DiBurro’s Restaurant in Bradford. Festivities will begin at 6 p.m.
Inductees include Len Annaloro, Donna (Lagana) Silva, Don Marinelli, Mike McVeigh, James Connolly, Christine (Gillespie) Ostrosky, Harry MacPherson, Vinnie Valentino and the 1984-85 State Finalist Varsity Hockey Team.
Tickets for the event will be on sale from Oct. 4-15. They can be purchased ($50 each) at the NAHS Athletic Department (8 a.m.—2 p.m.), at Stachey’s Restaurant at 9 High Street in North Andover, or by emailing Susan Sturtevant (susan_sturtevant@yahoo.com) or calling her at 978-374-0598.
