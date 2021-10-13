Another Burton on move
The multi-talented Burton family — the children of Ch. 4 sportscaster Steve Burton — have had a busy several months.
Youngest daughter Veronica, the starting point guard for Northwestern University women’s basketball, who also played for the U.S. national team. Son Austin is the backup quarterback at Purdue University and beginning to get some time.
The busiest though, might be Kayla, who played basketball at Lehigh. She recently moved on from her job as a Western Mass. news/sports reporter based in Springfield to work for the NFL Network as a reporter.
Kayla trained and ran the Boston Marathon on Monday, her first, while helping raise more than $10,000 for her family’s Ron Burton Training Village, a year-round program for needy youth.
Congrats on several fronts to Kayla.
Santa Fund gets over 10K
A big thanks to the Murphy family and Garrison Golf Center in Haverhill for hosting the 51st annual Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund Hole-in-One contest.
North Andover’s Ed Lynch took home bragging rights with his hole-in-one, For the win, Lynch snagged a trophy, a certificate for a foursome of golf and a Vokey wedge. Lynch gave the golf club to his son, North Andover High School freshman Thomas Murphy said.
A participant in Garrison’s putting contest, Thomas hit a shot that measured six inches from the pin.
The four-day event hosted golfers trying for a hole in one from 120 yards away.
Mary and Ted Murphy, owners of the executive par-3 course, which includes a driving range and practice putting green, helped raise over $10,000, which included a $2,000 donation by friends in the name of the late Deb Randolph.
The money raised will go toward needy families during the Christmas season.
HOF tickets deadline comingThe Johnson-North Andover High School Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Sat., Oct. 30 at DiBurro’s Restaurant in Bradford at 6 p.m.
Inductees include Len Annaloro, Donna (Lagana) Silva, Don Marinelli, Mike McVeigh, James Connolly, Christine (Gillespie) Ostrosky, Harry MacPherson, Vinnie Valentino and the 1984-85 state finalist varsity hockey team.
The deadline for purchasing tickets will be Oct. 15, $50 each, at the North Andover High School athletic department (8 a.m.-2 p.m.), at Stachey’s Restaurant at 9 High Street in North Andover, by emailing Susan Sturtevant (susan_sturtevant@yahoo.com) or calling her at 978-374-0598.
Brown, Perry’s finally winIt took the fourth game, but Andover’s E.J. Perry IV, the quarterback, and James Perry, the head coach, helped lead Brown University to a convincing win over Colgate, 31-10, on Saturday.
E.J. had a big day, completing 27 of 37 passes for 351 yards and two TDs.
James Perry credited senior leadership for getting their much-needed first win.
“I was scratching my head thinking about what we could do differently to tap into some of that leadership,” Coach Perry said. “It’s really all (the veteran players) — they took ownership of that locker room, took ownership of the way that we practiced, and that’s why the sideline looked that way.”
