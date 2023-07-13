Stanley Cup will be in Tyngsboro
The Stanley Cup will be shown for two hours on Friday at Skate 3 rink in Tyngsboro, as part of Las Vegas Knights forward Jack Eichel’s day with the Cup.
Eichel will bring the famous trophy to Skate 3, a place he grew up skating at just a couple of slap shots from his family’s home in North Chelmsford.
The 26-year-old will be with the Cup from 10 a.m. until noon.
Each member of the team gets to bring the Cup to their hometown for one day.
If you plan to visit the rink to see the Cup, we want to know about it.
Send a note to reporter Angelina Berube at aberube@eagletribune.com.
Bobby Carpenter signing in Methuen
Former Boston Bruin and the first American ever drafted first overall in the NHL Draft, Bobby Carpenter, will be in Methuen on Sunday, July 23 to sign autographs.
Carpenter, who was drafted first overall by the Washington Capitals in 1981, will be at the monthly card show at VFW Hall on 26 River Street in Methuen.
Carpenter will be signing from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. The cost is $15 (free inscriptions and photo op).
Admission to the show, which runs from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., is $2, free for children under 10.
There will be 40 dealer tables offering sports memorabilia.
For more info contact Vic at 508-265-4440 or go to www.cardshows.net.
Nolan Vesey returns to Worcester
North Reading resident Nolan Vesey, a former star at UMaine and brother of N.Y. Rangers winger Jimmy Vesey, will be returning to the Worcester Railers of the ECHL.
Vesey, whose dad was former Merrimack College hockey great Jim Vesey Sr., turned 28 in March and has been in pro hockey since graduating from UMaine in 2018.
He has spent most of his career in the ECHL with some stops in the AHL.
Vesey tallied 32 points in 51 games last year and 40 points in 60 games the year before for the Railers.
Merrimack hoops adds big-time foes
Merrimack College men’s basketball team has finalized an impressive list of foes for non-conference games this winter.
They will head to Ohio State on Nov. 15. Then, after the Thanksgiving break, the Warriors will travel to Georgetown on Nov. 29 at the Capital One Arena, which is also home to the NBA’s Washington Wizards and NHL’s Washington Capitals.
The Hoyas went 7-25 last season but are one of the most recognized programs in college basketball.
Then they play the University of Florida on Dec. 5.
Merrimack will also visit Cincinnati on Dec. 19. The Bearcats went 23-13 last season.
