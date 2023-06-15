ATKINSON’S PANDELENA THIRD AT MASS. OPEN
Atkinson pro golfer Nick Pandelena delivered a rock-solid showing at the 113th Mass. Open Golf Championships.
The former Saint John’s Prep standout placed third overall in the three-day event, finishing at 9-under par 68-69-70 – 207 in the event held at the TPC Boston course down in Norton. He was three shots off the winning score of -12.
“It was awesome, especially not knowing if I was going to play this week,” said Pandelena, who nearly had to pull out of the event with a foot injury. “I was happy with how I played with all three days. Overall, my game was pretty good. You come here and watch the PGA Tour tournaments over the years, and it kind of feels that way.”
Bradford amateur Nick Maccario was the lone other area player to make the cut at TPC Boston. He finished tied for 21st with a -3 total of 213.
WINDHAM NAMES NEW GIRLS SOCCER COACH
Fresh off the appointment of Carson Desrosiers as boys basketball coach, Windham High continues to reload on the coaching front.
Athletic Director Jon Hall has announced that Edward Dennis is the new Jaguars varsity girls soccer coach.
A longtime coach on the club soccer circuit, Edwards has coached in the Seacoast United and Become Elite Soccer programs.
Edwards replaces Michael Lanza, who spent one season at the program’s helm.
HAVERHILL ‘HITMAN’ TO HEADLINE AUGUST BOXING CARD
Haverhill’s Harry “The Hitman” Gigliotti will be back in the pro boxing ring this summer.
Gigliotti, 9-4 with three KOs as a pro, will tangle with Holbrook’s Mike Ohan (18-2, 9 KOs) in the main event of the August 11 Veterans Stadium Showcase in Quincy.
The outdoor pro-amateur card is a Granite Chins promotion and will be held outdoors, benefitting Operation Homefront.
“I’m thrilled to be headlining this show in Quincy,” Gigliotti said. “I know Mike is going to come at me with everything he’s got, but I’m bringing my A-game too, and I’m confident that I can outlast him and win by decision. I’m excited to give the fans a great show. Anything beyond a decision is just a bonus.”
Tickets go on sale on June 17. For more information, follow @Granite_Chin on Twitter for updates on the undercard.
BASEBALL STARS IN MALDEN
A trio of baseball all-star games were hosted on Thursday in Malden.
In the Juniors vs. Sophomore game, Andover was represented by juniors Ted Gibson and Ben Workman.
In the Junior Select State All-Star Game, Central Catholic pitcher Josh Florence was named to the team.
Central’s Will Norris and Andover’s Chris and Ryan Jaillet made the Sophomore Select All-Star Game.
DECISION DAY FOR CENTRAL’S HEBERT
One of the most prized quarterback prospects in the nation, Central Catholic’s Blake Hebert of Andover is set to make his announcement of a college choice on Friday morning at the school.
The Raider junior has been offered by over 10 Power 5 Conference schools, including most recently the likes of Notre Dame, Clemson and Auburn.
