Azevedo makes playoff
Haverhill’s Aiden Azevedo had a sensational tournament at the recent prestigious Cape Cod National Golf Club High School Invitational.
In a rugged field that was basically by invitation only, Azevedo tied for first with Ryan Downes of Longmeadow with a 70 before losing on the fourth playoff hole in what was called an “epic” duel.
Ryan as teacher
People know Methuen’s Tom Ryan as the Rangers’ successful football coach, but apparently he can teach, too. When asked what his favorite class was this year, Moynihan Scholar-Athlete Jason Silverio cited Ryan’s Legal Studies course.
Merrimack hockey
Hard to believe that the collegiate hockey season is beginning, but Merrimack College opens its season Thursday at Providence. The Warriors were picked ninth, ahead of Maine and Vermont, in the Hockey East preseason poll. The Merrimack women have already played four games and are 0-4 after losing two to No. 1-ranked Wisconsin over the weekend.
Beaten out?
Despite great success as a sophomore, Trinity College senior Seamus Lambert of North Andover, who was a star at Brooks, has apparently been beaten out for the starting QB position by junior Spencer Fetter. In 2019, Lambert led the NESAC in nearly every passing category and was second in the nation in yards per attempt and per completion.
Doing his part
Former Central Catholic standout Anthony Caggianelli of Pelham has gotten off to a good start to the football season for Endicott College. Through four games, the junior back had gained 158 yards and scored three touchdowns while also returning kicks. Another Central grad, Michael LeFebre of Methuen, has an interception and has played well on defense for the Gulls.
No rosters?
There seems to be a growing and disturbing trend at high school sporting events, which I first experienced at a Salem football game. Some schools are not handing out rosters with the explanation that they are now online. This is hardly convenient for fans, and particularly older ones, who want to quickly identify players.
Corliss out fast
Merrimack College senior TJ Corliss of Haverhill has gotten off to a good start to the cross country season. At the Ted Owens Invitational, he finished seventh overall to lead the Warriors to a third-place finish out of 12 teams. Merrimack will host the New England championships this Saturday at Franklin Park.
