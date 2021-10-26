BELOVED MASCOT
The Perry family is legendary in local football circles and that's not just playing the game. Caitlin Perry, sister of Merrimack QB John and daughter of Rutgers assistant John Sr., is the popular team mascot for Austin College in Texas. She grew up in North Andover when dad coached Merrimack and now lives in Houston.
REMARKABLE DAY
Division 1-A University of Buffalo recruit Jackson Paradis of Kingston had a record-setting day for Tilton Prep against Kingswood-Oxford. He carried 23 times for 332 yards and caught three passes for 74 yards. The 225-pounder scored four times.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY
Happy birthday wishes go out to Andover QB Scotty Brown (17 Friday), judo legend Jimmy Pedro of Methuen (51 Saturday), Pinkerton hoopster Aidan Kane (18 Saturday), Methuen hockey's Danny Field and Merrimack College sports talk host Harrison Chase of Methuen (Sunday).
Timberlane Hall of Fame
Timberlane is accepting nominations for its athletic Hall of Fame. For more information and a nomination form visit www.timberlane.net/athletics. The deadline for nomination is Jan. 31, 2022.
COLGATE RECRUIT
Brooks senior football player Dave Thomson, a 6-6, 300-pound lineman from Ontario, recently announced for Colgate. His brother, 6-9 Brooks grad Sam, plays basketball for the Raiders.
SAME ROOM
Dan Roche of Andover tweeted that he and his friend and former Channel 4 sports colleague Bob Neumeier lived in the same room at Syracuse. Neumeier, who sadly died Sunday, graduated 12 years before Roche.
ANOTHER HALL
Haverhill High Hall of Famer Rick Battistini (BSU '77) was just inducted into the Bridgewater State Hall of Fame. The legendary Hillie coach (42 seasons!) was a 2-year captain at BSU, setting seven individual school swim records and three relay records. He also threw the javelin for the Bears. He resides in South Freeport, Maine, with his wife, Michele.
REST IN PEACE
Ron "Coach" Cormier died on Oct. 20 at age 72. Cormier was an area football and baseball coach for 35 years. He was the longtime freshman football coach at his alma mater, Haverhill High, and also coached the Timberlane Tornadoes.
WINDOW TO SOUL
Add to the All-Name Team George Washington University soccer player Alicia Window.
