KNIGHTS’SKATING FOR GREAT CAUSE
The HPNA girls and North Andover High boys varsity hockey teams take to the ice on Sunday with a great cause in mind, the Matthew Harty Scholarship fundraiser.
The Matthew Harty Camper Fund allows children with mitochondrial disease to attend summer camp.
Both games are Sunday at the Haverhill Valley Forum. At 4:35, it’s the HPNA girls taking on Billerica-Chelmsford in a battle of two teams currently rated in the top 10 in the state for Division 1.
Then, at 6:35, the North Andover boys will battle Lincoln-Sudbury.
The event, which is for a great cause, will feature raffles, a ceremonial puck drop and the always-wild “chuck-a-puck” contest.
HEAVYWEIGHT BATTLE AT CASTLETON
If you are a fan of bigtime heavyweight boxing, Windham, N.H., could be the place for you on January 27.
Boston Pro Boxing is hosting a pro fight card at the Castleton in Windham, with the main event featuring the big boys. Former world title challenger Otto Wallin (24-1, 14 KOs) will face Helaman Olguin (9-4-1, 4 KOs) in an eight-round feature.
Wallin’s lone defeat was a unanimous decision to world heavyweight champ Tyson Fury. He has won four straight fights since the loss.
For tickets or more information on the undercard, go to boxingnh.com.
CONGRATS, RAICE!Merrimack College junior Raice Szott was nominated for a special honor recently. The defenseman from Daysland, Alberta, Canada, was one of 15 players in the nation nominated for the Hockey Humanitarian Award.
The award is given out annually to a student-athlete who makes significant contributions to his or her team both on and off the ice through community work.
The Sports Management and Management major is a three-year varsity starter for the Warriors.
THINK SPRING, THINK GOLF!The New Hampshire Golf Association (@NewHampshireGA on Twitter) has announced its complete tournament schedule for 2023.
A couple key events:
June 22-24 — Open Championship at Bretwood GC in Keene.
July 10-15 — Amateur at Manchester CC in Bedford.
July 19-21 – Junior Championship at Beaver Meadow GC in Concord.
July 31-August 2 — Women’s Amateur at Montcalm GC in Hanover.
Sept. 6-7 — Senior Championship at Canterbury Woods GC in Canterbury, NH.
Registration for all NHGA events opens on February 1.
HE SCORES, YOU SCORE, WE ALL SCORE
With four games in the NFL Divisional Round playoffs this weekend, I hit the Draftkings app for some interesting plays.
Thanks to the Draftkings Sportsbook up at “The Brook” — the old Yankee Greyhound Park in Seabrook — you can bet basically anything on the games.
If there’s an angle, you can find it.
Today, we give you one player from each of the four games to score a touchdown. Here’s what we came up with.
On Saturday, Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence is +360 to punch one in against the host Kansas City Chiefs. The Giants’ Matt Breida is +750 to score against the Eagles.
Sunday, we like Cincinnati’s Samaje Perine at +330 against the Bills. and finally, let’s go with San Francisco’s No. 2 tight end, Jauan Jennings against Dallas. He’s +425.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.