BONILLA, BCA ROLLING ALONG
The most recent New England Prep School boys hoop rankings continue to see Bradford Christian Academy of Lawrence standing strong at No. 2.
The Sentinels, now 16-5 overall and 11-1 in the New England Prep AA division, remain strong in the National Post Grad rankings as well, currently sitting at No. 4.
Danville’s Isaac Bonilla, the University of Maine commit, continues to get it done. He had 20 in a recent 62-51 win over No. 6 Cushing. The dead-eye shooter also tossed in 17 in a 77-71 loss to the region’s No. 1, South Kents.
TIMBERLANE BASEBALL SEEKING SCRIMMAGES
Timberlane Regional in Plaistow is looking for baseball scrimmage opponents in the preseason this spring.
The Owls can host or will travel. Teams interested should contact coach Alex Horgan.
EX-RAIDER BORRELLI EARNS HONOR
Central Catholic product Mike Borrelli of Salisbury picked up a nice honor recently. The Saint Anselm University senior catcher/outfielder was named to the 2023 National Collegiate Baseball Writers Preseason All-East Region first team.
The first-team All-NE-10 selection hit .325 with 50 hits on the season, 28 of which went for extra bases.
ATKINSON CC HOSTING GOLF CAMPS, CLINICS
There may be snow on the ground and a chill in the air, but the folks at Atkinson Country Club are thinking golf.
The club is offering 2023 Get Golf Ready classes beginning in March and rolling through the spring. The classes are for up to six people, five weeks on either Tuesday or Thursday nights.
Classes are one hour, with the last session being two hours.
Here’s the schedule:
Tuesdays, March 14-April 11
5:30 p.m. with Nick Pandelena
6:30 p.m. with Kevin Fay
Thursdays, March 16-April 13
5:30 p.m. with Tom Smith
6:30 p.m. with Kevin Fay
Tuesdays, April 25-May 23
5:30 p.m. with Kevin Fay
6:30 p.m. with Nick Pandelena
Thursdays, April 27-May 25
5:30 p.m. with Kevin Fay
6:30 p.m. with Danny Kish
Tuesdays, May 30-June 27
5:30 p.m. with Kevin Fay
6:30 p.m. with Tom Smith
Thursdays, June 1-June 29
5:30 p.m. with Danny Kish
6:30 p.m. with Kevin Fay
Also, Atkinson CC will host a total of five, three-day golf cams this summer for players ages 6-17.
We are going to host a total of five 3-day golf camps this summer. Here is the schedule for those camps along with age groups.
The camps for ages 6-10 run from 9 a.m.-12 noon with dates set at July 11-13 and August 1-3.
The camps for ages 11-17 run from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. from June 27-29, July 18-20 and August 8-10.
For more information, contact director of golf Peter Doherty via email: peter@atkinsoncc.com.
NHGA REGISTRATIONS OPEN WEDNESDAY
Sticking with golf mode for a second, just a reminder that all registrations for the upcoming season of New Hampshire Golf Association events opens on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
For more information or a schedule of events, go to nhgolfassociation.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.