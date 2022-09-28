Bourque hosts event for Frates
Legendary Boston Bruins captain and NHL Hall of Famer Ray Bourque and the Bourque Family Foundation will hold its inaugural Captain’s Ball to honor the late, great ALS warrior Pete Frates of Beverly on Sept. 28.
The event, which will be held at Big Night Live in Boston from 6-10 p.m., will raise funds to help the Frates family in their fight to strike out amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
Proceeds from the Captain’s Ball will benefit The Peter Frates Family Foundation as well as the Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS.
Tickets are still available and cost $150.
Information on the event and ticket information can be found at bourquegala.com.
Pinho now with Devils
North Andover native and former St. John’s Prep star Brian Pinho, 27, recently signed a one-year, two-way contract worth $750,000 at the NHL level and $325,000 in the AHL with the New Jersey Devils.
Pinho spent the past four seasons in the AHL with the Washington Capitals’ AHL affiliate, the Hershey Bears, tallying 78 points (40 goals, 38 assists) in 172 games, with a plus/minus rating of +22. He also appeared in two NHL games with the Caps.
The Capitals selected Pinho in the sixth round, 174th overall, in the 2013 NHL Draft. He was injured for most of last year with a shoulder injury.
He is expected to be at 100% over the next few weeks and probably open up the season with Devils AHL team in Utica, N.Y.
Reggies raising money for St. Jude’s
The Greater Lawrence Tech football program is working to raise money for St. Jude Hospital. All of the players and coaches will be promoting St. Jude’s and its fight against children’s cancer and life-threatening diseases.
Each member of the program will have a fundraising page (Reggies4StJude) in hope that we can raise as much money as possible.
The event will end with the Greater Lawrence vs. Shawsheen football game on Sept. 30.
During the game, the school will share some things St. Jude’s does and share some of the heartfelt stories coming from the hospital.
Coach Tony Sarkis and athletic director Mike Nelson are supporting the fundraising campaign.
Below the direct link to our fundraising page:
https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR?team_id=284065&fr_id=133399&pg=team&copy_link_share&copy_link_share
Road trips to see PatsRite Way Travel Agency of Methuen has put together three trips for Patriots road games in New Jersey (N.Y. Jets) on Oct. 30, Arizona on Dec. 12, Las Vegas on Dec. 19.
The Jets trip will be via bus, leaving Sat. Oct. 29 costing $499 (double occupancy) or $649 (single), includes bus, hotel and tickets.
The Arizona trip versus the Cardinals goes from Dec. 9-13 costs $1,299 (double) or $1,699 (single), including flight, four nights hotel and tickets.
The Las Vegas trip versus the Raiders goes from Dec. 16-20, costs $1,099 (double) or $1,399 (single). Game ticket is not included.
For more info call 978-682-3245.
Donato signing in Newburyport
Former Boston Bruins forward Ted Donato will be at the Newburyport Elks on Sunday, Oct. 2 for a signing at the monthly card show.
Donato will be at the show from 10 a.m. until noon. Autographs cost $12.
Admission to the card show, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. is $2 (free for children). There are over 40 dealer tables of cards and sports memorabilia.
For more info send an email to vandreolis@comcast.net.
