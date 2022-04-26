Bramanti faces Merrimack today
If you want to catch one of the hottest college baseball programs in the country with one of the hottest players, a local kid, you might want to head to the field behind Greater Lawrence Tech in West Andover on Wednesday.
That’s when UMaine, winners of nine straight and 12 of 13 games, and their top hitter, North Andover’s Joey Bramanti (13 HR, 49 RBI in 33 games) face off against Merrimack College at 3 p.m.
Maine is 19-14 overall and an amazing 15-3 in America East conference play, following a sweep of UMass Lowell in three close games last weekend in Orono.
Bramanti currently ranks ninth in the nation with 1.48 RBI per game.
Tyler Nelson key in playoff lead
Bradford native Tyler Nelson, who missed the last few games due to COVID protocols, finally got action as the Rostock Seawolves opened the playoffs and, well, he exploded.
In the opener, Nelson scored 24 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter, to spur on the first place Rostock team win, 87-66, in Game 1. Nelson hit five 3-pointers in the last frame to extend the lead.
In Game 2 last night, Rostock won in two overtimes. Nelson finished with 18 points, hitting 10 of 10 free throws in the second half and two overtimes.
We will be following his progress the rest of the playoffs.
Herenda out at Fairleigh Dickinson
After nine years, former Merrimack College basketball star and long-time coach Greg Herenda has been let go at Fairleigh Dickinson University in Hackensack, N.J.
Herenda had success at FDU, twice winning NEC Tournament Championships and qualifying for the NCAA Division 1 tourney.
He had spent five previous years at UMass Lowell, twice gaining NCAA Division 2 tourney berths, while residing with his family in North Andover.
Herenda was the commencement speaker at FDU graduation in 2019 at MetLife Stadium.
He had two years remaining on his contract. We do not expect Herenda to be out of work too long.
Romano wins rookie honors
Former Methuen High star Anthony Romano has picked up his college career where his high school career ended … as an award winner.
The former Eagle-Tribune Defensive Player of the Year was named Rookie of the Year for Hobart University football.
The 6-foot-1, 220-pound linebacker was noted for his play both against the run and the pass. He tallied one interception while playing in 11 games.
Sox-Cubs trip at WrigleyRiteway Travel of Methuen has put together a dream baseball trip for local fans when the Red Sox visit Chicago to play the Cubs on July 1-3.
Two packages are offered, including flight, hotel and tickets to the Friday and Saturday night games or the Saturday and Sunday games.
Based on double occupancy, including three nights at the famed Palmer House, cost $1,199 per person for the Friday and Saturday games or $1,299 for Saturday and Sunday games.
Children under 12 with two full-paying adults gets discount and a $300 fee added for a single.
Availability limited to first 30 people only. For more info, call 978-682-3245.
Petrocelli in Newburyport
Former Red Sox star infielder Rico Petrocelli will be signing autographs in Newburyport on Sunday, May 1.
The shortstop on the 1967 Impossible Dream team and two-time all-star will be at Newburyport Elks, 25 Low St., signing from 10 a.m. until noon.
Autographs cost $12. The card show, which includes 40 dealer tables, runs from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Admission is $2.
For more info go to www.cardshows.net.
