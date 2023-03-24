Nice week for Methuen’s Bryant
What a week it was for Methuen resident Connor Bryant, a junior for Curry College lacrosse.
Last Saturday, with 2:22 left in a tie game, 5-5, Bryant netted a shot past Colin Liscomb to send the Colonels into the lead, 6-5.
But it gets better. A second goal by Bryant just under a minute later would seal the Colonels’ victory in Wenham, over Commonwealth Coast Conference opponent Gordon College.
Four days later, Bryant added a goal and an assist in an 8-7 over Norwich.
Middleton signing in Methuen
Former Boston Bruins star Rick Middleton will be signing autographs on Sun., March 26 at the VFW Hall at 26 River Street in Methuen.
The autographs cost $12 apiece with $5 fee for inscriptions over four words.
He will be signing from 10 a.m. until noon.
The monthly card show will go from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. with over 40 dealer tables to buy and sell sports and other memorabilia.
For more information go to www.cardshows.net or call Vic at 508-265-4440.
Local refs honored
Three area basketball referees were honored for their excellence at the annual Board 130 Officials banquet.
Bill Adams, formerly of North Andover, received the “Charles Cook Award” for exemplary service to Board 130.
North Andover native Kevin Boutilier received the “John Mulkern Award” for excellence in officiating.
And at the sub-varsity level, Phil Panici, of Haverhill was honored among the top three in that category.
Tough loss for Coach Maguire
A local legend was lost this past week when Richard Maguire, of Haverhill, passed away at 80 years old.
Richard is the father of long-time Haverhill High track coach Mike Maguire.
Mike’s dad was a big fan of local sports and, in particular, his son’s teams.
Rest in peace, Mr. Maguire!
D3 Frozen Four at Endicott
If you want to see high-intensity hockey this weekend without driving far, Endicott College in Beverly at Bourque Arena is the place.
Endicott, ranked No. 4 in the country, hosts the event beginning today with No. 3 Adrian (24-4-2) facing No. 10 University of New England (21-6-2) at 3 p.m. followed by Endicott (23-2-2) facing No. 2 Hobart College (27-2-0) at 7 p.m.
The championship will be Sunday at 7 p.m.
North Andover’s Mitch Sheehan, a senior forward, plays for the host, Endicott. He has 10 points in 16 games this winter.
Tyler Nelson stays hot
Bradford native and former Central Catholic star Tyler Nelson continues to add value to winning basketball.
With his Rostock Seawolves team making the jump to German’s First Division last spring (he hit game-winning 3-pointer to get them there), he is averaging just over 15 points per game and over 18 points over his last five games.
Rostock is 10-10 on the year and will make the playoffs.
Nelson is shooting 38% from beyond the 3-point arc and 91.5% from the free throw line.
