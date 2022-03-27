Bruins TV announcers in Newburyport
The voices of the Boston Bruins games on NESN, Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley, will be coming the area on Sun., April 3, to sign autographs.
Edwards and Brickley will be at the Newburyport Elks for the Sport Card and Autograph Show from 10 a.m. until noon. Autographs cost $15 each, two for $25.
The show’s hours are from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., admission is $2, with 40 dealer tables of sports cards, wax boxes, Pokeman and memorabilia.
For more information call Vic Andreoli at 508-265-4440 or email him at vandreoli@comcast.net. The Website is www.cardshows.net.
McGillivray finishes off another streak
Anyone that knows Dave McGillivray knows about his obsession with streaks.
As in he will be running his 50th straight Boston Marathon next month — a story I will be doing next week.
Well, earlier this month he had a “tiny” personal streak that he accomplished. He committed to run at least 3.5 miles every day ... for a year.
He did it.
“Check that one off the list,” noted McGillivray, who also is the race director of the Boston Marathon, running the race about eight hours after the start.
“Again, not a big deal to most, but it sort of was a big deal for me as I have never done this before in 50 years of running,” said McGillivray. “It’s the ‘little’ things in life that sometimes end up being the big things.”
Turkey Towners tussled in Norton
Two North Andover residents, Nicholas “Nick” Fulgione and John Drew, had a nice little battle on Saturday in Norton, Mass., representing Turkey Towners.
That’s when Fulgione’s Emerson College men’s lacrosse team faced off against Drew’s Wheaton College team in a matchup for possible Div. 3 NCAA tourney teams.
Emerson won the game, 16-8. Fulgione had 2 goals and an assist while Drew had 10 saves in the game.
Fulgione, a junior, who attended Brooks School, is tied for second on Emerson with 27 goals while Drew, a North Andover High graduate, a freshman, who is the starting goalie and has allowed only 7.89 per game.
BC baseball facility named after Frates
The Boston College baseball and softball programs have gotten a nice boost with its indoor practice facility, The Pete Frates Center, on the Brighton campus next to its impressive five-year-old baseball and softball fields.
The school dedicated the Frates Center on Saturday, before its game with Virginia, thanks to the donations from the Yawkey Foundation.
Frates’ siblings Jennifer Mayo ‘04 and Andrew Frates spoke at the dedication, which included Frates’ wife Julie Frates ‘12 and daughter Lucy Frates.
Technically, the Frates Center opened in the fall of 2020 as the indoor home of the BC baseball and softball teams. It is 31,000-square feet featuring locker rooms and player lounges plus sports medicine, strength and conditioning, and equipment space on its lower level.
The upper level houses a state-of-the-art, eight-tunnel hitting facility with an indoor turf field and retractable netting. The upper level also has a hospitality area and deck overlooking the baseball field.
