CAC HONOREES NAMED
The Commonwealth Conference coaches recently announced their postseason award winners for baseball.
Mavrick Bourdeau and Aiden MacLeod, a pair of juniors who helped power Shawsheen Tech to the league title, were named conference Co-MVPs.
Among the 23 players named All-ACC were Whittier Tech senior Brendan Dodier and junior Emanuel Cepeda.
Greater Lawrence Tech placed three members on the squad, seniors Jerison Andujar and Victor Roa, along with junior James McConnell.
LANCERS ON THE OFFENSIVE
In a spring season where Lawrence High softball picked up its first win since 2019, it was clear to see where the Lancers’ strength was -- with the bat in their hands.
Merrimack College-bound senior Thiana Brito led the way with a .543 average with three homers, 16 RBIs and 25 runs scored.
Freshman catcher Mya German might have been the surprise of the spring, batting .537 with 17 runs and nine RBIs.
Other Lancers getting it done at the plate this spring were Ilahna Piantini (.375), Fada Rodriguez (.300) and Gabby Setiawan (.292).
MORE NUMBERS TO PONDER
A couple big hitters slipped through the cracks recently when the area leaders were announced on the baseball side.
My apologies go out to Andover’s Chase Lembo and Evan Brenner.
Brenner, a senior, hit .373 with 19 RBIs and 13 runs scored. The junior Lembo swung it at .351 with 16 runs scored and 21 RBIs.
HE'S A KNOCKOUT
Methuen boxer Luke Iannuccilli improved to 2-0 in his young pro career with a first-round knockout win down in Framingham on the recent "Road 2 Stardom" card.
Iannuccilli scored a 56-second KO over Endicott, N.Y.'s Robert Bricks in the junior middleweight division.
GET INTO THE SWING
Only one area player made the cut at the recent New Hampshire Open Golf Championship.
Atkinson’s Nick Antonelli tied for 23rd overall, playing the three rounds at Breakfast Hill Golf Club at two-over par. …
Oak Hill Country Club in Fitchburg held a US Junior Amateur qualifier on Monday.
Haverhill’s Aiden Azevedo just missed shooting an even-par 70, one shot off the qualifying number. He earned the second alternate spot in a playoff.
DIFFERENT STROKES, I GUESS
The recent signing by the Washington Commanders of their top receiver, Terry McLaurin, to a three-year, $71 million deal continued a run of monster contracts for NFL marquee receivers. Davante Adams (5-yrs, $142 million), Tyreek Hill (4-yrs, $120 million), A.J. Brown (4-yrs, $100 million), Stefon Diggs (4-yrs, $96 million) and Cooper Kupp (3-yrs, $80.1 million) among them.
The average annual value combined for the New England Patriots' top five receivers on the depth chart currently -- Nelson Agholor, Devante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, N'keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers is roughly $27.8 million. That number is slightly more than McLaurin's AAV ($23.7 million) but less than both Adams and Hill.
If that doesn't show how Bill Belichick feels about the passing game, nothing does.
