MVC BASEBALL SHOWDOWN SET
It’s very early in the season, but Wednesday afternoon’s 4 p.m. baseball battle between Central Catholic and host Andover at Aumais Field should be a good one, with first place in the Merrimack Valley Conference large division hanging in the balance.
The Raiders hit AHS with a 5-1 overall mark and a 4-0 MVC record, the only blemish coming in 12 innings to Leominster.
Andover is 5-2 overall, 5-1 in the MVC, coming off a 6-0 win over Lawrence on Monday.
Stonehill College-bound senior Frankie Melendez takes the hill for the Raiders, while Andover has a trio of arms to choose from in Tim Boese, Jack Gruenberg and Ben Workman.
MASCO HOOPS HIRING
Masconomet Regional High School is accepting applications for a varsity girls basketball head coach for the upcoming season.
The Chieftains compete in MIAA Division 2 and in the Northeastern Conference.
Interested candidates can reach out to Athletic Director John Daileanes via email: jdaileanes@masconomet.org.
TEJADA MAKES IT 5 FOR 5
After a tough decision win in Boston just a month before, Haverhill’s Nicolas Tejada had a bit of a quicker work night on Friday.
The aspiring pro boxer moved to 5-0 with a first-round knockout of Florida’s Paul Walters on a Boston Pro Boxing card at the Castleton in Windham.
Another sellout crowd took in the event that was headline by Chelmsford’s Brandon Higgins, who moved to 10-3 with the win by decision.
CONGRATS, CASEY
The MIAA will present a huge honor on Friday at Faneuil Hall in Boston, to Central Catholic’s Casey Grange.
As a part of the MIAA Girls and Women in Sports Day Celebration, Grange will receive the Massachusetts Women in Athletics Distinguished Service Award for 2023.
Central’s assistant athletic director and highly successful girls varsity basketball coach, Grange has been a driving force in athletics at Central for almost two full decades.
WARRIORS LAND GOOD ONE
Merrimack College women’s soccer picked up some good news late last week when Masconomet Regional’s Lauren Boughner committed to play at the school.
An all-conference and all-state forward at Masco, the junior Boughner scored 14 goals with 10 assists for the Chieftains this past fall.
She is one of the top forwards/playmakers coming out of the North Shore.
DRAFT NIGHT AWAITS
There has been plenty of chatter about this week’s NFL Draft, which kicks off with Round 1 on Thursday night from Kansas City.
A whiff of a possibility that has recently emanated out of Bill Belichick’s war room is that a lack of premium, Round 1 talent — past say No. 10 or so — would lead you to believe that the New England Patriots would trade back out from No. 14.
Don’t listen to it. Expect the Patriots, if they are to move, to slide forward a bit.
Why? Plain and simple.
Star power. New England sadly lacks it, due to some truly questionable draft selections over the last four-to-five years.
Belichick has been better, but that doesn’t mean he’s been good at the draft process recently.
It’s almost unfathomable to think that the last Patriots pick to be drafted by Belichick and earn first-team All-Pro status on either offense or defense was 2010 pick Rob Gronkowski.
Rob. Gronkowski.
New England needs a superstar talent — regardless of the position. That has to happen this year. And you find those players at the top of the draft.
Trade back? I just don’t see it.
