JC on Joe Mazzulla
Obviously, there was wild news in the past week on the Celtics with the suspension of Ime Udoka and the naming of Joe Mazzulla as the interim head coach.
Mazzulla, of course, has a little bit of a Merrimack Valley connection, as he was the man on the Bishop Hendricken (Rhode Island) teams that started up a series with those great Central Catholic teams of the early 2000s.
Central legend Jonathan Cruz noted, “We never lost to him!”
Cruz faced Mazzulla, not only at the high school level, but in AAU ball as well. And if you’re looking for a read on him as a coach, you might want to listen to this report on him as a player.
“He was a tough SOB. He wouldn’t say a word. He’d pick you up on defense for 94 feet and just harass the offensive player,” said Cruz. “He was a very strong, stocky point guard and would finish with contact around the rim.”
Mazzulla’s brand of on-court toughness certainly would not be a bad thing for the Celtics. Just a guess, but his moving up into the big chair had to put a smile on Marcus Smart’s face.
Belichick taking a chance here
The New England Patriots seem to be playing a dangerous game these days, dancing and evading the media on every turn, be it with coaching staff decisions or even more recently, Mac Jones’ injured ankle.
Wednesday’s much-awaited media session with coach Bill Belichick turned into a revival of “Godspell” with the head coach breaking into repeated choruses of “Day by Day.”
This comes on the heels of Jones’ spirited Monday Zoom in which he repeatedly referred all inquiries about said ankle to coach Belichick with an absolute mocking giggle.
This treatment of the fans -- through the media covering the team -- was celebrated when TB12 was the man here. There was a Foxborough bravado that was backed up with six rings.
A man much wiser than me once noted, “That’s history, pal!”
The Patriots are tied for last in the AFC East. They haven’t won a playoff game since 2018.
This thing could turn in a blink. It’s definitely going to get juicy here.
Salem breakthrough
A little bit lost in the midweek shuffle, it was important to note how big Salem’s girls soccer win over Pinkerton Academy was.
The Blue Devils had not beaten the Astros in girls soccer in 11 straight matches, dating back to 2011. Over that time, Salem was 0-10-1 against Pinkerton, outscored by a combined 26-4.
Charlotte Hichey and Amelia Murray had the goals, and Rachel Carr earned the breakthrough win in net, making eight saves. Salem is 4-5 and the Astros are now 4-4, each team right in the thick of the Division I playoff hunt.
The last Salem win in the series came in 2010 when Cassie Chase netted a hat-trick and assisted on the other goal as the Blue Devils prevailed, 4-1.
Tough break for Pinkerton football
Lost in the pomp and circumstance of Mack Plaque weekend and the Friday night football showdown with Londonderry was the fact that the Astros went into that one without junior receiver Ben Wolthers, who had catches in each of the first three Pinkerton wins with one touchdown.
Wolthers’ loss for the year to injury hit even harder since he is the Pinkerton place-kicker. He had 12 PATs already.
“He’s out for the year. He’s our kicking game and a key receiver for us,” said Astros coach Brian O’Reilly.
Senior captain Jacob Albert has taken over the place-kicking duties.
“I was impressed with him in practice kicking PATs, even though he missed that first one (in Friday night’s 31-6 loss to the Lancers),” said O’Reilly.
Golfers Wanted
Bradford Country Club is hosting its annual charity golf tournament to benefit the Haverhill VFW Post 29 Santa Parade and the Betsy Conte Food Drive.
The 18-hole, four-person scramble is set for Friday morning, Oct. 7 at Bradford, with a barbecue lunch to follow in the tent pavilion at the club.
Golfers are still needed.
For more information or to help out with a great cause of feeding the less fortunate around the city of Haverhill, contact Bradford CC at 978-372-8587 or by email: info@bradfordcc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.