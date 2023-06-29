CENTRAL’S KELLEY IMPRESSES
The New England Recruiting Report had some pretty nice things to say about rising Central Catholic boys basketball senior big man John Kelley recently after he participated in the Elite 75 College Showcase.
The NERR noted, “(Kelley) uses his size (6-foot-9) well to affect the game. He is able to space the floor and move without the ball, often leading to finishes around the rim. Imposing presence in the paint is felt and his length makes it hard for players to score on him.”
PORT’S ROWE STEPPING DOWN
Best of luck to Mark Rowe, who is stepping down after eight seasons as the varsity baseball coach at Newburyport High School.
Formerly, the head coach at Georgetown High, Rowe moved to his alma mater and enjoyed a terrific run leading the Clippers.
Rowe’s teams won a pair of Cape Ann League titles in 2021 and 2022, reaching the state finals in 2022.
Before that, Rowe, who also had been the varsity girls hoop coach at Newburyport, was instrumental in building the Spofford Memorial Day Tournament at Georgetown into one of the region’s special events.
Rowe has always been a class act and will be missed.
ISL CHAMPS ON DIAMOND
One nugget from the region’s softball scene that was overlooked was the 15-3 Brooks School girls going unbeaten in league play to capture their first ISL title since 2007.
Andover’s Jackie Giordano was dominant in the circle all spring, going 8-3 with a 1.99 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 70.1 innings. She was backed up by Sophia Alvarez-Backus, who went 7-0 with a 2.44 ERA and 69 more Ks.
Molly McDowell powered the offense with a .508 average, 21 runs scored and 18 RBIs, while Maria Pierce stepped up with a .459 average, 23 runs scored and 17 RBIs.
Alvarez-Backus batted .379, and Addy Peel hit .378. Giordano was a two-way threat, hitting .364 with 13 runs and 21 RBIs.
Kay LaLiberty (.352) and Bella Hacker (.328) were the other top bats for Brooks coach Andrea Heinze.
EJECTIONS AT AN ALL-STAR GAME?
Scouring Twitter on Wednesday, I ran into a barrage of tweets from North of Boston Media Group colleagues Phil Stacey and Matt Williams about ejections at the annual Agganis All-Star Football Game in Lynn.
Ejections? At a summer all-star game? Come on, man.
Let’s all be better.
SUMMER 7-ON-7 BACK IN HAVERHILL
There is some good news emanating out of Haverhill football, where new coach Rob Pike reports that the Sunday night 7-on-7s will remain a part of the local sports agenda.
The league will run for four straight Sunday nights at Haverhill Stadium beginning July 16, so to basically run straight into the high school season.
The teams competing will be Pentucket, Central Catholic, Methuen Newburyport, Triton, Greater Lawrence Tech, Salem, N.H., and the host Hillies.
Follow Hector Longo on Twitter: @MVCreature
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.