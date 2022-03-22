POWERFUL LEG
Central Catholic junior kicker Mikey Ryan of Haverhill has opened some eyes at kicking clinics with his accuracy and distance, including a 52-yarder recently. He was 57 of 62 on PATs in the fall and 4 of 5 on field goals for the Division 1 state runner-up Raiders.
MUNROE TO SMITH
Methuen senior Bridget Munroe has committed to Smith College for lacrosse. Smith, with an average SAT of 1,430, is one of the famed “Seven Sisters” all-female colleges. Last spring Munroe was one of four MHS students honored as Massachusetts Best Overall High School Project Award.
NEW HILLIE COACH
Haverhill’s Nick Wormald was named State Division 1 assistant wrestling coach of the year. Head coach Tim Lawlor tweeted: “Long overdue!” ... Add to the All-Name Team Kansas State baseball assistant Colin Greaser.
Eric Perkins has replaced Kristy Robertson, who went 2-10 in one season as the Haverhill girls lacrosse coach. Perkins said he hasn’t played or coached lacrosse but is a veteran basketball coach (Peabody and Haverhill) and soccer coach. He’s a severe disabilities teacher at Haverhill High.
SOCCER SCHOLARS
The Methuen girls soccer team had some terrific scholars. Emma Kwong recently won the Outstanding Earth and Space Award at the Region IV Science Fair. In the fall, Emily Pfeil won the prestigious mathematics Soar Award.
BOMBA TO MERRIMACK
Windham High’s Jackson Bomba will be competing next year for Merrimack College. The NHIAA winter season was yet again cancelled but Bomba tied the school 55-meter hurdles record with a 7.73 at January’s East Coast Invitational.
MAY’S NEW RECORD
Hartford junior Keith May of Haverhill broke his own school record with a 2:29.06 for seventh-place in the 1,000 meters at the indoor America East Championships. His previous school mark was 2:30.02.
HOCKEY PIONEER
Sophomore hockey defenseman Andrius Kulbis-Marino of Methuen notched 6 goals and 10 assists in 35 games this winter at Division 1 Sacred Heart. He played his high school hockey at Lowell Catholic.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
