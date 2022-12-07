ASTROS ON SCREEN
Pinkerton Academy football coach Brian O’Reilly and assistant Bryon Murphy aren’t exactly waiting at the mailbox for their residual checks, but the WBZ-TV (Channel 4) news spot featuring them was still pretty cool.
WBZ anchor Chris Tanaka — Astro football historians would know him as two-way lineman Chris Nagel from the 1990s dynasty teams — took the opportunity when the Pinkerton-Brockton rivalry resumed this past fall to bring the news cameras over to Campanelli Stadium for a spot about WBZ’s connections to the community.
It’s actually a fun spot, in which Tanaka interacts with the home Boxer fans before a reunion with the coaches.
Interestingly, Chris and his brother Ken were key members of the Pinkerton super teams that prompted the series to start back in the day.
“Because he was an offensive and defensive lineman he didn’t get the notoriety that his brother Ken or Matt Jordan did, but he was just as responsible … Well, maybe not quite as much as Matt,” joked O’Reilly of the 1993 PA grad.
Tanaka, a Boston College alum, has been well-traveled with major stints on the air in Denver and Cleveland before returning home to Boston.
SALUTING CHUCK
Pinkerton’s O’Reilly, who took over the Astros for a pair of games in 1978 and has been there ever since was a bit taken aback with the news that Central Catholic’s Chuck Adamopoulos, who started as a Raider assistant in 1983 and spent 25 seasons as a head coach, was retiring.
“I was shocked that Chuck stepped down, a great coach!” O’Reilly said. “I agree with him about film taking up the entire weekend but that’s almost a part of our life. I find myself taking breaks and making more time for my grandchildren during the weekends. I keep telling myself it’s only one-third of the year.”
PORTAL NOT THE PROBLEM
The usual, now annual, rage about the NCAA’s transfer portal, especially in football, has reached new levels of late.
Coaches, and those looking to promote high school athletes, cite the new freedoms in the transfer process as a detriment to athletes coming out of high school and looking to land scholarship money.
The problem isn’t the portal. That’s actually a great deal for the student athletes.
The problem is the length of term in eligibility.
For instance, news broke this week on Twitter that Boston College QB Phil Jurkovec, who came to the Heights, from Notre Dame, is now transferring to Pitt for one more year.
That would be six seasons total. Nothing against Jurkovec. I hope he parlays his throwing prowess into a series of advance degrees.
But six years? That’s just too much eligibility.
A LITTLE TWITTER FLEX
Former North Andover High legend and current Tewksbury High boys hoop coach Steve Boudreau wasn’t shy about his alma mater Keene State’s current spot in the Division 3 national polls. Boudreau (@bouda532) asks “ Is #8 in the nation good?”
The Owls are a perfect 8-0 on the year.
PATRIOTS HONOR RAFFERTY
As big a surprise as Saint John’s Prep knocking off Springfield Central in Saturday’s Division 1 Super Bowl was, Wakefield taking out Milton in Division 3 threw some shock waves out there, too, down at Gillette Stadium on Saturday.
The man behind the Wakefield win, former North Andover head coach John Rafferty, was a worthy recipient of the New England Patriots’ High School Coach of the Week, for sure.
Rafferty was a heck of a coach in his time with the Knights and was a pretty good guy, too. Congrats, coach.
