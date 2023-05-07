COACHING COLLISION
An interesting baseball matchup comes up Tuesday in the Granite State when 7-2 Goffstown heads to 7-4 Windham.
Why is this noteworthy?
The battle will be between coaches Matt Case of Windham and Adam Lawrence of Goffstown.
It’s the first time Case will challenge Lawrence, whom he played for in his high school days at Manchester West (2006-2010).
“I could see early on he loved the game and had a very good baseball IQ and was knowledgeable about the game, the players and what the players should be doing in different scenarios,” recalled Lawrence, who left West after Case’s junior year.
KNIGHTS’ LANDMARK WIN
Lost in the excitement of Wednesday night’s North Andover 7-3 comeback win over Methuen was the fact that it was the Knights’ first win over the Rangers in softball since … well, maybe ever.
Eagle-Tribune records in softball go back to 2009, and in that time, there are no Knight wins. North Andover played in the Cape Ann League, not the MVC, up until 2012-2013.
Needless to say, it was a huge performance from North Andover, which trailed 3-1 after the first inning and refused to relent. Brigid Gaffny went the route in the rain in that one, striking out a dozen and giving her teammates the chance to rally – which they did.
Gaffny, Emily Rondeau and Lauren Lynch had RBI singles. Senior Brianna Iglesias had the game-winning shot, a two-run triple to right in the sixth.
WOLFF LIFTS OFF TO BEAT WAKE
Andover’s Kyle Wolff has been seeing time in a limited role for the 17th-ranked Boston College baseball team. The freshman out of the Middlesex School blasted his second home run of the spring on Saturday in the 12th inning of the Eagles’ 11-9 upset win over No. 2 Wake Forest.
The sweet-swinging lefty is now hitting .292 for BC.
SURGING GULLS
It’s to the surprise of nobody that Katie Bettencourt’s Endicott Gulls are sizzling as the Commonwealth Coast Conference softball tournament approaches this week.
Endicott, riding a 12-game win streak, finished the regular year at 30-6, 14-2 in CCC play and will be the top seed when the tourney opens on Wednesday.
The Gulls have won three straight league titles.
MOTHERS DAY GOLF
Give it up for the folks at Far Corner Golf Club in Boxford.
They will let moms play free on Mothers Day, May 14.
Along with the offer, Far Corner will gladly accept donations for to Sweet Paws Animal Rescue, making the day a positive all the way around.
AND FINALLY ...
Nobody appreciates horse racing and the Kentucky Derby like I do.
To be honest, it still hurts me driving up Route 28 in Salem and seeing where Rockingham Park once stood. It’s hard for me to stomach that The Rock is now just a distant memory.
But what transpired over the last week at Churchill Downs in Kentucky is to say the least, alarming.
Seven horses died or were euthanized at Churchill in the week leading up to the Derby. The deaths also coincided with Churchill Downs management sending veteran trainer Saffie Joseph off the premises, scratching all his animals entered over the weekend for myriad undisclosed reasons.
Horse racing management has long-driven the game to the depths. Whether its poor treatment of the horses, a suspect — dangerous — track surface or just bad luck, something has to be done to assure that the animals, who are the stars of the game, are treated with the utmost respect and care.
That is not negotiable if racing is to survive.
