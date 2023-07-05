IS LOMASNEY A GUY FOR BC BASEBALL?
Interesting news this week, seeing that head coach Mike Gambino was moving from Boston College baseball to Penn State.
BC baseball, under Gambino, has been solid – not spectacular – in his 13 years. This past year was clearly his best, as the Eagles reached the top-10 nationally before taking second in the ACC and qualifying for the NCAAs.
My initial thought about that program is that it is one of the few, viable men's teams at The Heights right now. Football and hoops have struggled mightily. Ice hockey is coming off back-to-back losing seasons in Hockey East.
Baseball is a hugely important hire for BC. Who is the next person up? Who should take the helm?
One person I would definitely look at? How about former Boston Red Sox catcher Steve Lomasney of Peabody?
This is just a hunch -- I have not spoken to Lomasney at all in months. I have no clue if he’d likely to be a candidate. But baseball at BC is all about recruiting, and Lomasney, who has built his “Show Baseball” program into an AAU monster over the last decade, certainly understands talent and knows the game.
Most importantly, he knows the baseball players of New England. He was one of them. And that’s invaluable.
BC has a chance for something special with its baseball program. Its facilities are now legit. The school remains a huge draw. This is a pivotal time for the Eagles.
ONE MORE HONOR FOR NECC’S VASQUEZ
Northern Essex Community College’s Jairo Vasquez picked up one last, immense honor recently as he was named the NJCAA Division III National Pitcher of the Year.
The sophomore lefty from Lawrence, already named an All-American, led the nation in ERA at 0.93 and tied for first with 121 strikeouts in 68 innings. He went 8-0 with a save in 14 appearances, while striking out 16.01 per nine innings, which ranked second nationally.
“Jairo had a truly remarkable and record-breaking season. His lead by example and maturity is what propelled our team to the NJCAA Championships. Jairo has a work ethic and mindset that will follow him to the professional level,” stated NECC head coach Jeff Mejia.
NH AMATEUR TEES UP MONDAY
The field is set for the 120th New Hampshire Amateur, which opens on Monday at Manchester Country Club in Bedford.
Atkinson Country Club’s contingent in the field is, per usual, very strong with Alex Kahl, Evan Desjardins, Jack Pepin, Mat Gover, Mike Gover, Jeff Fay and Mac Cavanaugh. Windham Country Club’s James Tovey and Alex Gambordella (Salem, N.H.) will compete, while Zach Hutton of Derry, 14-year-old Harry Garland of Pelham and Nick Stefanelli of Salem all will compete as well.
FOOTBALL CHATTER
Anyone jonesing for some news from the upcoming football season can note that the season schedules for all the New Hampshire squads are posting at nhiaa.org.
A couple notable non-league battles from the local contingent: Salem High will be at Wachusett Regional of Holden, Mass., on October 6. Windham High will host Malden Catholic on Sept. 9; and Pinkerton Academy hosts Brockton High on Oct. 4. In addition on Sept. 22, Timberlane Regional hosts one of the most prolific QB prospects in the state, Romy Jain, a junior at Division II powerhouse Souhegan Regional.
