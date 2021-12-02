Dempsey cops rookie honor
Endicott freshman Sarah Dempsey of Windham has received Commonwealth Coast Conference (CCC) Rookie of the Week honors.
In the Gulls' 67-60 victory over Emerson last Tuesday, Dempsey scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, while shooting 9-for-12 from the floor, for her second career double-double.
Dempsey also had two steals and two blocks in the contest.
Forbes honor
Former Merrimack women's ice hockey captain Mikyla Grant-Mentis was included in the Forbes 30 under 30 for North America 2022. Grant-Mentis, currently playing with the Toronto Six of the Premier Hockey Federation, is the second-youngest honoree in the sports category at 23 years old.
The 2020 graduate was honored after sweeping the National Women's Hockey League- now Premier Hockey Federation- awards at the conclusion of last season.
Grant-Mentis competed in her first full professional season with the Toronto Six, and became the first player in NWHL history to earn four different awards in a single season. She was named the league's Most Valuable Player and Newcomer of the Year. She also was Toronto's Foundation Award recipient.
Niang work ethic on display
One thing I got while watching Georges Niang work out before Wednesday night's game for the Sixers against the Celtics was his work ethic.
When he'd miss a few 3-point shots in a row, he would stop and start over. I asked him why.
"My pregame is to feel good for a game," said Niang. "If I'm not feeling it, I work on it until I do. It's part of the process."
It's also impressive.
NECC soccer stars honored
Four members of the Northern Essex Community College men’s soccer team were named to the NJCAA Region 21 All-Region teams.
Ethan Rousseau (Haverhill/Whittier) and Jesus Guzman (Lawrence) both earned second team honors while Fadi Serhan (Masconomet Regional) and Jon Chasse (Haverhill) were named to the third team.
Rousseau was the team’s leading goal scorer with four. He was cited as the NJCAA National Player of the Week for the week ending Oct. 24 for his second half hat trick in a 4-3 win over Springfield Tech that secured a post-season berth. It is the second time Rousseau has received the honor as he was a second team selection at the conclusion of the 2019 season.
Guzman was the team’s top defender throughout the season, recording one assist.
Sehran recorded three goals while Chasse played 1,004 minutes in goal with a .780 save percentage making 109 saves. His save total ranked fifth amongst NJCAA keepers.
Late, but hot start
We highlighted last week a 94-year-old winner of the "I Beat Burt" contest, Barbara DeCoster, of North Andover, who won a T-shirt on her first official entry three weeks ago.
Well, she nearly won her second last week if Seattle had beaten Washington on Monday night, which almost happened.
She has played the game privately with family, but only recently entered ... and won.
Slater's cleats focus on COVID, needy
Every year, the NFL takes part in “My Cause, My Cleats,” a collaboration between the NFL and players where athletes have the opportunity to represent charitable organizations that focus on causes from youth wellness to sex trafficking prevention. Pats special-teamer Matthew Slater will be representing Compassion International and its Fill the Stadium (fillthestadium.com) initiative, a global campaign dedicated to assist in providing essential food, medical care and support to impoverished children and their families due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
