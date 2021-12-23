E.J. Perry an All-American
The honors continue coming in for Brown University senior quarterback E.J. Perry. This one is a biggie as he has been named a third-team All-American.
The 2021 Bushnell Cup Winner as the Ivy League’s Offensive MVP, a two-time first-team All-Ivy selection and a current finalist for the Walton Payton Award, Perry earns the first All-American honor of his career.
Perry, of Andover, was one of three Ivy League players to be recognized as an All-American, with Princeton linebacker Jeremiah Tyler being named to the second team, and Dartmouth linebacker Jaylen Mackie on the third team.
In 2021, Perry threw for 3,033 yards and 23 touchdowns in addition to rushing for 402 yards and seven touchdowns. He ranked third in the nation in completions per game (29.5), seventh in completion percentage (66.8), eighth in passing yards per game (303.3), eighth in total offense (343.5 yards per game) and ninth in points responsible per game (18.8).
His performance earned him the Bulger Lowe Award from the Gridiron Club of Greater Boston as the top offensive player in FBS/FCS Football in New England. He was also named All-New England. He has accepted an invitation to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas on Feb. 3.
Cedardale free lessons
Cedardale Health & Fitness of Haverhill will be offering free beginner tennis lessons to both juniors (ages 3 to 17) and adults.
Lessons will be taught by a Cedardale tennis pro and demo racquets will be available for use.
Jan. 7 – Juniors, 5:30-6:30 p.m., adults 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Jan. 9 – Juniors noon-1 p.m.; adults 11 am.-noon.
Lessons are open to the public. Advanced registration is required. To register visit www.cedardale.net to fill out the form. Any questions can be emailed to Racquet Sports Director David Chapman at dchapman@cedardale-heath.net or Junior Tennis Director Katie Miller at kmiller@cedardale-health.net
O’Reilly in Newburyport
Boston Bruins legend Terry O’Reilly will be signing autographs in Newburyport on Sunday Jan. 9.
The former star and coach of the Bruins will be at the monthly show at Newburyport Elks at 25 Low Street.
Autographs cost $15 with free inscription. He will signing from 10-11:30 a.m.
It will be part of the card show, which includes 45 dealer tables of sports cards, Pokémon and other memorabilia.
Admission is $2, free for children under 9. For more info send email to vandreoli@comcast.net or call him at 508-265-4440. The Website is www.cardshows.net.
Astros bowler rolls 244
One of my favorite, under the radar high school sports is bowling, a sanctioned sport in New Hampshire. Well, a Pinkerton Academy senior opened the year with one of the state’s highest, early scores.
Senior co-captain Colby Wong scored a 244 on Saturday, which included seven strikes and marks in every frame. He capped that off with a 230 in his second game for a 474 series.
Pinkerton finished second, behind Keene High, in the four-team match.
