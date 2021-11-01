EDDY OFFER
Brooks junior basketball star Kendall Eddy of Haverhill just picked up a scholarship offer from Merrimack College. Eddy's mom, Beth Pickles, was a standout for the Warriors when they were a Division 2 program.
CONWAY'S BACK
Forward Amanda Conway re-signed with the Connecticut Whale women's pro hockey team. As a rookie, she had a goal and an assist in four games. Conway had legendary careers at Methuen High (204 goals) and Norwich University (116 goals).
NEW OPPORTUNITY
Former North Andover High basketball manager and track athlete Kyle Palladino (NA '12) is leaving his social program coordinator job at the North Andover Youth Center to become assistant manager of operations at the new Game On Sports and Performance Center in Fitchburg. Palladino is also training to run the Old Port Half Marathon in Maine.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY
Happy birthday wishes go out to Haverhill track's Keegan Wipff (today), Haverhill hockey's Cal Pruett (17 Friday), Lawrence softball's Gabby Setiawan (17 Saturday), Central field hockey's Fallon Barr (17 Monday) and Timberlane football's Niko Langlois (Tuesday).
R.I.P. KATE
Sad to see the passing of Kate Bergeron, 47, a standout on Pinkerton's 1991 state championship field hockey team. Bergeron, who had a doctorate in physical therapy, succumbed to cancer. She had beaten in cancer in 6th grade. I got a nice note from her coach Denise Rioux who called her "a tenacious defender and an unsung hero."
DETERMAN FAMILY
Moynihan Lumber Scholar-Athlete of the Month Jack Determan (North Andover soccer) is from an accomplished family. His sister, Allison, had a book "Goat on the Lam" published at age 17. Dad, Jim, was a Cape Ann League wrestling champ (1990, 135 pounds).
STRONG RACE
UMass Lowell grad student Jenna Solimine of Haverhill placed seventh out of 91 runners at the America East Championships at UNH's 3.11-mile course. She was clocked in 17:05.89 (5:29.9 per mile pace).
CORLISS, TOO
Another ex-Hillie starred at the Northeast Conference Championships in New Britain, Conn. Merrimack senior co-captain T.J. Corliss completed the 8K course in 26:16.9, finishing eighth in a field of 93.
POOR THING
Add to the All-Name Team Nebraska-Omaha basketball player Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler.
...
E-MAIL: mmuldoon@eagletribune.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.