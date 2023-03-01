Elbeery’s blazing week at Richmond
North Andover resident Jake Elbeery, a sophomore playing baseball at Richmond University, had a great week for the Spiders.
He was 10 for 17, with two doubles and three RBI while Richmond went 2-2 for the week, including two of three wins over Yale.
Elbeery, who plays first base, was an all-star baseball player out of Austin Prep in Reading.
Haverhill Hitmen hosting interested players
The AA National semi-pro football champs, the Haverhill Hitmen, will be hosting a team meeting for players interested in furthering their careers in the sport.
The meeting is this Saturday at 2 p.m. at the East-West Tavern at 27 Lafayette Square in Haverhill.
Coach Emilio Colon will be there with team personnel to talk about the commitment, schedules etc.
“We are very excited going forward,” said Colon. “There is a lot of local talent around here and last year’s team showed how players can improve when committed.”
Dunham, Lane lead Huskies
Northeastern has two regulars from “The Andovers,” relief pitcher Brett Dunham, of North Andover, and DH/OF Alex Lane, of Andover who are both hitting their strides early for Huskies baseball.
Lane, who transferred from Bryant University, was 4 for 11 (.363) with two home runs in the weekend sweep of Indiana State University. He’ss hitting .333 over two weekends, with hits in five of the six games.
Dunham has been near-perfect in two relief outings, including two innings without allowing a run in Merrimack’s 8-7 win in finale on Sunday.
Haverhill resident honored by Salem State
Salem State alum Victoria Hernandez-Bailey (’93), of Haverhill, was inducted into the school’s athletic hall of fame.
She was the first-ever women’s soccer player at Salem State named to the All-New England team, as the star goalkeeper setting the school record .350 goals-against average in 1990.
Hernandez-Bailey, a Peabody native, was named to the first of three consecutive All-New England teams (90-92).
McQuaid signing in Methuen
Former Bruins defenseman Adam McQuaid will be signing autographs in Methuen on March 5.
McQuaid, who played on the 2011 Stanley Cup champion Bruins, will be at the Methuen VFW at 26 River St.
He will be signing from 10 a.m. until noon. Autographs cost $20. Inscriptions cost $5.
The card show, which will have 35 dealer tables of cards and sports memorabilia, will go from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
For more information contact Vic at 508-265-4440 or go to www.cardshows.net.
