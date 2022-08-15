Fazio, Warden to be honored
Two local coaches from “The Andovers” will be honored by the Mass. Basketball Coaches Association (MBCA) at a banquet at Holy Cross in Worcester on Nov. 13.
Andover High boys basketball coach Dave Fazio will be inducted into the MBCA Hall of Fame, along with Cambridge Rindge & Latin’s Lance Dottin and Wakefield’s Brad Simpson.
Fazio is coming off a season in which Andover High finished in the Div. 1 Final Four before losing to Newton North and having eclipsed 500 wins earlier in the season.
John Warden, a long-time North Andover resident and long-time assistant boys basketball coach at Westford Academy, he was named the 2021-22 Assistant Coach of the Year.
Warden’s three sons and daughter all played basketball at North Andover High. Warden has been coaching for 30 years.
Oppenheim enters ‘playoffs’
Andover’s Rob Oppenheim needed to finish in the top 3 this week in the Korn Ferry Tour’s “regular season” finale, the Pinnacle Bank Championship in Omaha, Neb.
But Oppenheim missed the cut and ends the season ranked 45th in points. All of those in the top 25 won their PGA Tour cards for 2023 this week.
Oppenheim, 41, will have another chance as the Korn Ferry Tour playoffs begin this week with three tournaments – Albertson’s Boise Open, Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Korn Ferry Tour Championship.
Those that finish in the top 25 through these three events will also get their PGA Tour card for the upcoming season.
Oppenheim has qualified for the PGA Tour three times, twice by winning a spot in the playoffs.
Aydin Jay set to help Yale soccer
Boxford resident Aydin Jay, after taking a year off after graduating from Milton Academy for a gap year, is set to join Yale University men’s soccer for the upcoming fall season.
Aydin’s parents, Phil and Joanne Jay, own Perfecto’s Caffe in North Andover at Butcher Boy Plazza.
Jay starred at Milton Academy and has played two off-seasons overseas to improve his game. The gap year also was to help him physically, as Jay is now 5-foot-10 and over 160 pounds.
Yale opens with Saint Francis University on Sat., Sept. 3 in New Haven. Aydin and Yale will be at UMass Lowell on Oct. 11.
E.J. Perry sits in return to Jags
Andover’s E.J. Perry was the Jaguars emergency quarterback in the second preseason game for the Jags on Friday night in Jacksonville.
E.J. re-signed earlier in week with the Jaguars after injuring his hamstring before training camp started with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Perry was awarded the MVP of the East-West Shrine Game in Las Vegas in January and scored the highest athletic score for a quarterback at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.
Marcotte signing in Newburyport
Two-time Stanley Cup champ from the 1970 and 1972 Boston Bruins, Don Marcotte, will be signing autographs at the Newburyport Elks on Sun., Sept. 11.
Autographs cost $12 each with Marcotte signing from 10 a.m. until noon.
The show hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with 40 dealer tables of sports cards, POKÉMON graded cards and other sports memorabilia available.
Mail orders are accepted. For more info contact Vic at vandreoli@comcast.net or call 508-265-4440.
