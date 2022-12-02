Figueroa on fireL.J. Figueroa, of Lawrence, is having himself a nice start to his G-League season, playing for the South Bay Lakers.
Figueroa, playing for L.A. Lakers affiliate, is averaging 16.6 points through nine games. The 6-foot-6 slashing forward has hit 36% of this 3-point attempts.
He’s also averaging 8.0 rebounds per game.
His points per game are more than double what they were last year.
The St. John’s University grad, only 24, is inching his way closer to his dream.
Merrimack hockey drawing fans
Per our Mike McMahon, Tuesday night’s game between Merrimack and UConn was the biggest crowd at Lawler Arena since Nov. 28, 2009 against UNH. Attendance was 2,857.
Arena capacity in recent years has been listed at 2,549. But there is standing-room behind one of the nets and additional attendance in the luxury suites.
Merrimack is averaging 2,562 fans per home game this season.
Merrimack ranks 4th in the nation in capacity percentage.
The highest average attendance in the nation belongs to North Dakota (11,312). UMass tops Hockey East with an average attendance of 4,887.
Nelson steady for Rostock
Tyler Nelson has picked up where he left off last year for the Rostock Seawolves, which moved up to the top division in the German Pro League.
The former Central Catholic and Fairfield University star is averaging 14.8 points per game and is shooting 39 percent from the 3-point territory.
The Bradford native’s team is 4-4, tied for seventh place in the 18-team league.
Bucyk signing in Newburyport
Boston Bruins legend Johnny Bucyk, 87, will be signing autographs at the Newburyport Elks on Sunday, Dec. 4.
Bucyk’s autograph costs $20 per, with inscriptions free (up to five words).
He will be signing from 10 a.m. until noon at the monthly card show, which is open from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. There are 40 dealer tables of sports cards, supplies, Pokemon graded cards and other sports memorabilia.
Admission is $20, free for children under 10.
NECC’s DeAmorim soccer All-American
Sam DeAmorim of the Northern Essex Community College men’s soccer team has been selected to the NJCAA Men’s Soccer All-America 2nd Team.
He is one of 22 student-athletes selected to the All-America teams.
DeAmorim, a Region 21 First Team selection, led the region in scoring as he recorded 11 goals and six assists to finish with 28 points on the season. He recorded a pair of multi goals games including a hat trick against Springfield Tech on October 20th. He also recorded four game winning goals over the course of the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.