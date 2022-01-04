Great Ch. 4 salute to CorsiHope you’ve seen the moving tribute by Channel 4 sportscaster Steve Burton, chatting with former Sox pitcher Jim Corsi, who was nearing the end of his fight with cancer.
The clip was shown on Sunday night, with Corsi emotionally talking about his fight with his daughters by his side. Burton had become close friends with Corsi and his family over the years.
The video was first taken back in the late fall, showing Corsi attending his daughter’s wedding, which was moved up by a year so he could walk her down the aisle. When it was obvious Corsi was near the end, Burton and producers made the clip for broadcast so the family could see it.
If you do see it, prepare to cry.
There is also video of Corsi laying in bed this weekend, getting a FaceTime call from Dennis Eckersley.
Smith stars at UPenn
It hasn’t taken George Smith, of Salem, N.H., to make his mark at Div. 1 UPenn men’s basketball. The freshman guard was named Ivy League Rookie of the Week, his first Ivy honor and the first by a Penn player this season.
Making his first collegiate start, the former Central Catholic and Brooks sensation led the Quakers with 23 points on Sunday as they opened Ivy League play with a 77-73 win over Brown at The Palestra. The freshman was 6-of-8 from the field in the game, knocking down a pair of three-pointers, and was 9-of-10 at the foul line as Penn got out to a fast start and held off the Bears. Smith also had four rebounds and a blocked shot.
Nelson red-hot in GermanyTyler Nelson’s big second season in Germany keeps getting bigger. The Bradford native continues his hot season from beyond the 3-point arc, making 50 for 100 treys (50%).
Even better, he leads the first-place Rostock Seawolves, now 13-3, averaging 15 points per game.
O’Reilly in NewburyportEx-Bruins star Terry O’Reilly will be signing autographs on Sunday, Jan. 9 at the Newburyport Elks at 25 Low Street from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.
The autographs cost $15 each, with free inscription. The show, which includes 45 dealer tables of sports cards, Pokémon and other memorabilia, will be open from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Admission is $2 and free for children under 9. For more info send email to vandreoli@comcast.net or call 508-265-4440. The Website is www.cardshows.net.
Salute to retiring Jim Pugh
Mass. High School Football Coaches Hall of Famer Jim Pugh of Merrimac announced his retirement as Hamilton-Wenham head football coach just before Christmas vacation.
The 71-year-old Pugh compiled a 216-132 record and 10 Cape Ann League titles in 32 seasons as a head coach — 26 at Masconomet and the last six with Hamilton-Wenham. The Generals went 8-3 this fall, his 23rd winning season.
When North Andover High was in the CAL, we wrote often about Pugh’s battles with the Knights, particularly on Thanksgiving, usually with a title on the line.
Enjoy your retirement coach. You deserve it.
