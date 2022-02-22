Harden’s sage advice for Niang
Methuen native and Sixers forward Georges Niang was asked about his 18-point outing in their last game before the NBA All-Star break, which included five 3-pointers in a huge 93-90 win over the Bucks in Milwaukee.
Niang apparently tried driving to the basket on two occasions, losing the ball.
New Sixer James Harden, who was in street clothes, pulled Niang aside and offered advice.
“(Harden said) ‘Try and get up 10 3’s. That’s what you do,’” said Niang, looking at the stats sheet. “I just looked at the stats sheet and I got up 10 3’s. So note to self: Take advice from James Harden.”
Sapienza near-perfect in relief
North Andover native and former Phillips Andover baseball star pitcher Matthew Sapienza made a good first impression in his first outing as a freshman at Georgetown University.
Sapienza pitched two innings of relief, without allowing a hit or earned run in Georgetown’s first win, 15-8, over Lafayette University on the campus of Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Another former Phillips Andover star pitcher, senior Anthony Redfern, got out the only batter he faced against Wake Forest.
Merrimack lax goalie honored
Merrimack College men’s lacrosse won its first game over Dartmouth (8-6) after two tough losses the last two weeks to Hofstra (8-7) and B.U. (10-8).
And big kudos when to Merrimack goalie Henry Vogt, who got the NEC Defensive Player of the Week for the second time in a row.
Vogt was nearly unbeatable Saturday, just 24 seconds shy of a shutout in the first half, as he made 15 stops in the opening half hour and ended the afternoon with 21 saves.
Andover’s Rosen wins tennis opener
Saint Michael’s College men’s tennis senior Michael Rosen, of Andover and formerly with St. Anselm, was named to the Northeast-10 Conference Weekly Honor Roll.
Rosen went 2-0 against Post University, clinching the team victory with a 6-4, 6-3 triumph at No. 4 singles. He won five of his final six games during his first appearance as high as No. 4 singles this season. Rosen also won 6-3 at No. 3 doubles. Rosen is in his first season back with the squad since 2019-20, when he went 5-4 in singles, 7-3 during doubles and 12-7 overall.
Shawn Thornton in Newburyport
Former Bruins tough guy and Stanley Cup champ Shawn Thornton will be signing autographs at the Newburyport Elks on Sunday, March 20.
He will be part of the monthly card show at 25 Low Street in Newburyport, signing from 10 a.m. until noon.
Autographs are $20 each with inscriptions $5 each.
The show hours are 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and includes 40 dealer tables of sports cards, Pokémon and other memorabilia.
Admission is $2, free for children under 9.
For more info call Vic at 508-265-4440 or email vandreoli@comcast.net. The Website is www.cardshows.net.
Crazy Brady-Tampa statTom Brady retired from Tampa Bay tied with the most wins (15) as the starting quarterback in franchise history at Raymond James Stadium.
Brady became a Buc in 2020. Raymond James Stadium has existed since 1998.
