Hardwood Hustle off to great start
Kudos to Lawrence’s Elemy Colome and co-business partner Jaclyn Lyons, a 2013 Merrimack College graduate, for the opening of their new basketball business in Middleton.
Called “Hardwood Hustle,” the two women had their grand opening on Sunday and it was a booming success with young basketball players signing up forbasketball instruction at their new facility.
Any kids interested in individualized instruction (at most six kids per coach), should go to www.hardwood-hustle.com for more information and schedule lessons.
Colome will continue her career on the Dominican Republic National Team.
It is believed to be the only, female owned basketball business in Massachusetts.
P.J. Stock in Newburyport
Former Boston Bruins enforcer P.J. Stock will be signing autographs at the Newburyport Elks on Sunday. Stock, who played for the Bruins in 2001-02 and 2002-03, will be signing from 10 a.m. until noon at the 25 Low Street lodge. The cost is $20 per autograph with free inscriptions.
The monthly card show is open at 9 a.m. through 1 p.m. There will be 45 deal tables of sports cards, Pokeman and memorabilia. Admission is $2 (under 9 is free). For more info call 508-265-4440 or send email to vandreoli@comcast.net. The Website is www.cardshows.net.
Guy and wife are saviors
Patriots defensive tackle Lawrence Guy and wife Andrea walk the walk. The Guys donated 400 Thanksgiving meals, including turkey and all of the fixings, to local families in Dorchester on Tuesday, known as “Thanksgiving with the Guys,” an annual tradition he began when he attended Arizona State University. Thirteen years later, the Guy family has provided thousands of meals to those in need.
In addition to the meals they are providing to the Martin Luther King, Jr. School, the Guy Family Foundation also donated more than 100 meals to the Orchard Gardens Boys & Girls Club of Boston on Monday.
This is great stuff.
McCarthy honored again
Kudos to former North Reading High great Matt McCarthy was named All-NESCAC second team for the second time in his career at the powerhouse Trinity College in Hartford, Conn.
A senior defensive back and captain, he led the Bantams to a second place finish at 8-1, losing to undefeated Williams. He finished the 2021 season second on the team in tackles.
Trinity was co-champs in McCarthy’s freshman season at 8-1.
Medwar a national champion
Congrats to former Andover High great Hanna Medwar, who played for the Middlebury College field hockey team, which won the Division 3 national championship over John Hopkins University, 4-1. Middlebury outscored the competition 15-3 in the NCAA tournament. Medwar played 11 games, netting a goal.
