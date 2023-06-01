Haverhill High Hall of Fame at Bradford C.C.
Tickets are now on sale for Haverhill High School’s Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Dinner. The event is Saturday, June 17, at the Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road. A reception is at 4 p.m. and dinner is at 5 p.m.
This year’s inductees are: Rick Brown ‘75, football and track; Samantha Good ‘96, volleyball, basketball and softball; Sara (Jewett) Hopkins ‘96, basketball and softball; Marc Spencer ‘91, golf; Paul St. Onge ‘70, football, wrestling and track; Amy (Veilleux) Simmons ‘94, volleyball and basketball, and Steve Wholley ‘74, football, indoor track and baseball.
The Brown & Gold Lifetime Achievement Award goes to Mary and Ted Murphy of Murphy’s Garrison Golf.
Oppenheim returns to Korn Ferry
Andover native Rob Oppenheim, 42, returned to action on the Korn Ferry Tour, the PGA Tour’s “triple-A,” after being off since September after labrum surgery.
Oppenheim played last week in Knoxville, Tenn., missing the cut with two solid rounds, 70 and 72. He is in Raleigh, N.C. for this week’s UNC Health Championship.
We will be following his progress over the next few weeks. He has spent three years on the PGA Tour.
Terry O’Reilly in Methuen
Former Boston Bruins great Terry O’Reilly, whose No. 24 has been retired, will be in Methuen on Sun., June 25, at the monthly sports card show at VFW Hall.
O’Reilly will be signing from 10 a.m. until noon at the 26 River Street location in Methuen.
The autographs cost $20 with $5 inscriptions. Photo ops cost $5.
There will be 40 dealer tables of sports memorabilia from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Admission to the show is $2, free for those under 9.
For more info go to www.cardshows.net or call Vic at 508-265-4440.
Ex-Central catcher in portal
Former Central Catholic star catcher Matt Maloney, of Windham, N.H., a 2021 graduate, announced via Twitter that he plans on transferring from the University of Dayton.
After a nice freshman year, hitting .248, by upping it to .297 with 145 at bats this spring. He had three homers as well.
Stay tuned. That position is highly recruited in these parts. He was ranked the No. 1 player in N.H. his senior year.
Merrimack hockey playing at Arizona State
Merrimack College hockey will play at Arizona State for the first time on Oct. 13-14. This will likely be the opening weekend for the Warriors (an exhibition game is expected for the weekend of Oct. 6).
Merrimack and Arizona State have only met once. Merrimack defeated the Sun Devils 10-0 on Jan. 31, 2016. That game was played on a Sunday, and ASU was on the back end of three games in three days after a series at UMass Lowell. The 2015-16 season was also ASU’s first as a D-1 program.
The games will be played at ASU’s new Mullett Arena, which opened last year and doubles as the home of the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes. Arizona State will play Arizona in an exhibition game on Oct. 6; these games against Merrimack will open ASU’s regular season.
More Merrimack hockey scheduling
Merrimack will play Stonehill for the first time next season. Date to be determined.
Here’s what we know of Merrimack’s schedule thus far:
Oct. 13 (Fri) — at Arizona State (nc)
Oct. 14 (Sat) — at Arizona State (nc)
Jan. 12 (Fri) — at UMass
Jan. 13 (Sat) — vs. UMass
Feb. 2 (Fri) — vs. UMass
