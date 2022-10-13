Haverhill’s Eddy to Friars
Word broke this week on Twitter that Eagle-Tribune Super Teamer Kendall Eddy, a Haverhill product in her senior year at Brooks School, had made her much-awaited college decision.
Eddy, who had multiple Division 1 offers, has committed to Providence College, where she’ll compete in The Big East.
Eddy, who plays her AAU ball for Lady Rivals, led Brooks to a 24-0 season and the NEPSAC Class B championship.
She began her high school career averaging 9.4 points a game as a freshman at Haverhill High.
Finney’s doing fine
Eddy isn’t the only Haverhill product making some noise in the hoop recruiting ranks.
Eagle-Tribune All-Star guard Claire Finney, a 2022 Central Catholic grad, enjoyed a super summer.
The Twitter account for New Hampton School’s women's basketball program -- where Finney is undertaking a post-graduate year -- noted this week that the gritty guard has garnered offers from Division 2 and 3 college programs like Southern New Hampshire University, Case Western Reserve University, Springfield College and WPI.
That’s great news, especially considering the work Finney has put in and the amazing drive she has shown in recovering from a knee injury that cost her a season at Central.
Bonne chance, Jordan
The 2022 debut of Haverhill’s Jordan Harris was rock-solid up in Montreal as the defenseman helped the Canadiens to a 4-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The Northeastern product, a former third-round pick who played in 10 games after signing last spring, took a regular shift and played 19:41. Now 22, Harris was a +2 on the night, Montreal’s lone blue-liner to earn a plus-performance rating, blocking a pair of shots and hoisting four shots on goal.
I will take this opportunity now to throw out this gratuitous, oft-told by me note.
When Jordan was in fifth grade and I coached him in travel basketball, I pulled his father, noted Hillie hockey guy, Peter, aside and told him that Jordan should definitely focus on basketball. That’s where his future was. Fortunately, they didn’t listen!
Nice call, coach.
All eyes on UNH football
Talking to University of New Hampshire backup quarterback Bret Edwards in the preseason, you could feel something special was about to unfold.
The Wildcats had been ranked ninth in the CAA preseason coaches poll and the Central Catholic product Edwards clearly noted that the program had taken that personally, almost as an insult.
UNH is currently 4-2, ranked 27th nationally in the most recent FCS poll and sitting atop the CAA at 4-0 in the league.
The Wildcats travel to intrastate rival Dartmouth on Saturday, looking to take care of business there.
If they do, it sets up what might just be the biggest regular-season game in Durham since head coach Rick Santos was under center. A week from Saturday, UNH hosts 5-1 Elon, the only other unbeaten in CAA play at 3-0.
UNH football is back and definitely worth keeping an eye on.
Ex-Raider Osho Omoyeni starts on the Wildcats’ offensive line and Central’s Nick Mazzie is the team’s place-kicker.
And, finally ...
It's important to note that the MIAA voted down the recent proposal that had gained some steam in the high school coaching ranks.
That proposal to add a week of playoffs after Thanksgiving fell to the tune of 16-1.
Follow Hector Longo on Twitter: @mvcreature
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.